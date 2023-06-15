Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Banana Stand Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Thesis Summary

Verra Mobility Corp. (NASDAQ:VRRM) is a provider of smart mobility technology in the US, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions.

I believe VRRM is an underappreciated compounder, and its risks are misunderstood. It is an overlooked company because of its SPAC and PE overhang as well as a resolved governance faux pas in 2021.

The stock is cheap compared to payment processing peers (despite similar growth and margins).

Business

VRRM is a provider of smart mobility technology to make transportation safer, smarter, and more connected. Most sales are generated in the USA. Verra is by far the largest player in its core segments (commercial and government) with a market share greater than 80% depending on the metric (revenue, cameras installed, etc.). Before going public via SPAC (Gores Holdings), it was owned by private equity firm Platinum Equity.

Commercial Services

Commercial Services (47% of revenues) offers automated toll and violation management to large fleet owners such as rental car companies (RAC) and fleet management companies (FMC) by attaching a small transponder to the vehicle. Verra offers a great value add to its customers as it facilitates tolling payments for RAC/FMC and cash collection for the tolling authority. Before VRRM, fleet owners and especially RAC had to match each tolling bill to every single customer on their own. This was a time-consuming and costly exercise. Oftentimes, this resulted in penalties when a bill wasn't paid within a certain period because either RAC couldn't match a bill to a customer, or a customer refused to pay because it got billed afterward. With Verra, every car is registered at almost every US tollway (95% coverage of US toll roads). Verra pays the tolling authority upfront and collects the bill from RAC later. The company earns a spread by paying the tolling authority a discounted rate and charging RAC a 10-15% higher cash toll rate. In addition, Verra earns a percentage of the service fee that RAC charges for this product ($5.95 per day).

Every major rental car agency is a customer of Verra Mobility, including Hertz (HTZ), Avis Budget Group (CAR), and Enterprise (E:CA) who dominate the market with a 94% market share.

Going forward (according to their Investor Day Conference July 2022), VRRM expects this segment to grow high-single digits and currently generates margins of 65% (here slide 8).

Government Solutions

In its government solutions segment (51% of revenues), VRRM offers solutions to local government agencies enabling photo enforcement related to speed, red-light, school bus, and city bus lane management. Contracts are usually signed on a five-year basis. VRRM makes money either by contracting on a fixed fee per camera basis and/or by earning a share of the violation revenue. The two models fixed (monthly fee) and variable (% of revenue generated) depend on the use case. Red lights are typically negotiated on a fixed contract because cities know well how much revenue they can generate. However, school bus enforcement is usually done on a variable basis as municipalities don't know how much revenue can be generated with this and don't want to risk upfront recurring costs.

Verra sets up cameras and operates the processing systems. Whenever there is a violation (i.e., car drove above the speed limit), a picture is taken of the car. An employee will look at the picture (good one, bad one?) and forward it to local authorities with enforcement roles that will approve the ticket. The value add for local agencies are manyfold. Firstly, it changes drivers' behavior and increases public safety. Secondly, it takes away all the administrative tasks (mailing, billing etc.) away from the agencies. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, it is a revenue source for municipalities.

This segment is growing by mid-single digits with profit margins of around 35% (here slide 8).

Parking Solutions

This segment (2% of revenues) offers parking hardware and software to municipalities, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs in US and Canada. Verra Mobility only recently established this segment via the acquisition of T2 Systems in Q4 2021.

Here the value add is twofold. Verra helps its customers to effectively manage and monetize parking. Compared to its competitors, Verra (via T2) has many tools for different parking needs, which included curb management, permits, and enforcement as well as license plate registration. It also helps with solving congestion which many large cities struggle with because most of it comes from people looking for a parking spot.

Verra expects this segment to grow high-single digits year with profit margins around 20% (here slide 8)

In all three segments, Verra outsources its processing operations to a third party. That is why VRRM is a capital-light business with 90% gross margins and 20% operating margins.

Verra Mobility is projecting its TAM to grow to $63 billion in 2030 from $25 billion in 2020 (10% CAGR). For all segments, Verra's goal is to increase volume (i.e., the number of vehicles, and cameras installed). Price increases are inherently built in either by tolling authorities (tolling prices never decreased) or by CPI clauses in governmental contracts. VRRM's growth strategy for its commercial segment consists of growing the number of fleet vehicles and adding new services such as service rerouting (avoiding toll roads to lower costs per trip or weight stations (attached transponder signals weight as weight bypasses often take hours). In its governmental segment, it is looking to grow through M&A as it is the easiest way. VRRM is also scaling and accelerating camera installation for bus lanes, school buses, and work zones. For its parking solutions segment, VRRM is able to use its lobbying know-how and established relations to add new municipalities and universities.

This growth comes at a low cost as only 6% of revenues are used for CapEx. It is much more about leveraging existing relationships with large fleet owners and local governments. Thus, the incremental margins that VRRM generates as it grows are very high.

One major growth driver over the next few years is Europe (similar TAM to US), where the company can essentially replicate its US commercial services business.

Tailwinds

There are several tailwinds that this company enjoys. One big tailwind is the transition to all-electronic tolling stations. The percentage of cashless tolls grew from 50% in 2019 to 64% in 2021 (see Investor Conference Day July 2022 slide 29) and further growth is being projected. This also means that the attach rate, which is the percentage of cars with VRRM transponders, is steadily increasing.

The number of toll roads is increasing because of a crumbling infrastructure system. Tolling is an effective form of taxation to finance infrastructure investment. Furthermore, it is an alternative revenue source due to the reduction of the contribution of gas taxes to the states (shift from EV away from (ICE)). Tolling authorities collected $20 billion in revenues in 2020. The US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration and International Bridge and Toll Association (IBTA) are expecting this number to grow to $30 billion in 2025 (not included are congestion charging).

Another major tailwind is an increasing awareness of road safety. For context, USA ranks similarly to some third-world countries in terms of death by road traffic accidents.

VRRM's government solutions is contributing to higher road safety through photo enforcement. In 2020, Congressional Research Service found cameras to be an effective tool for law enforcement. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation calls for greater use of automated speed enforcement. New York City Automated Speed Enforcement Program 2014-2020 report noted a 72% average reduction in dangerous speeding at its fixed camera locations. There is still a large untapped US market for photo enforcement. Although it is hard to implement new speed cameras on highways because of potential blowback of angry ticketed citizens, the number of cameras in school zones is increasing.

Moats

In its core businesses, Verra is essentially a monopoly due to its high market share. 90% of revenues are reoccurring underpinning the stickiness of this business. The three largest rental car companies (Avis, Hertz, Enterprise) are customers of VRRM (commercial services) and essentially dominate the market with a market share of 94%. It is incredibly hard to penetrate the segment for competitors as there are high switching costs and few incentives to switch due to the shared revenue model. RAC even steadily increased its pricing for this service from $1.95 to currently $5.95 per day. There are more than 50 individual tolling authorities, each acting as independent organization with specific coverage regions and disparate technology platforms. Verra has coverage of 95% of US toll roads. Various tolling apps are inferior because GPS location and geo-fencing are inaccurate. This becomes an even more crucial factor when it comes to congestion pricing in large cities.

The governmental segment is equally sticky and hard to penetrate as the commercial services segment. Verra has roughly 80% market share based on the number of cameras installed. The contracts are based on 5-year agreements and usually get renewed. Once the cameras are set up the switching costs are high. It is very inconvenient to stop traffic to change red lights or to take school buses out of traffic. Scale is another advantage that VRRM enjoys as municipalities/cities generally decide on the largest and most experienced providers. This is especially true for large municipalities as their request for proposal (RFP) typically requires references for programs with similar sizes. That basically eliminates all smaller players. Because of its experience, Verra is well-versed regarding local law and local traffic. It can model out an intersection and accurately estimate the revenue generation of a for example speed camera at a certain location.

Valuation

Verra Mobility is currently trading at an 8% FCF yield while growing its FCF in the low double digits.

VRRM has a roughly 63% gross margin TTM (trailing twelve months), 20% operating margins, 45% EBITDA margins, and an FCF conversion rate of 22%. As stated in the table below VRRM is very undervalued despite a similar growth and margin profile. VRRM has the same expected EBITDA margins as its payment processing peers (45%) and almost double its proxy peers (25%) while growing at a higher pace (25% vs. 21% and 11%). Yet, VRRM is valued at an almost 40% discount to its peers!

Admittedly, these are not perfect comparisons. However, note that Verra Mobility is essentially a payment processor in a niche industry. It facilitates the payments between tolling authorities and fleet owners as well as payments between traffic violators and municipalities. Hence the chosen peer group.

VRRM's cheap valuation is attributed to the following three reasons. Firstly, it became a public company via a SPAC. This segment has been punished in 2022 although Verra is a real, highly profitable company in contrast to most other de-SPACS. Secondly, Platinum Equity (large shareholder who made Verra public) is a seller of the stock for non-fundamental reasons. Lastly, it had to delay its filing for its 2021 annual report due to internal control problems related to the acquisition of Redflex. This issue has been resolved as they restated its private placement warrant liability. This governance faux pas could be the main reason why the market doesn't give any credit for management's past successful execution. Our thesis is that VRRM is likely to achieve its long-term guidance of high-single-digit growth to 2026.

That's why we believe VRRM should re-rate to a P/E multiple of 20x that is above the current market multiple (19x TTM P/E for S&P 500). Why above market multiple? The valuation gap should close over time as the SPAC and PE overhang resolves over time in addition to capital allocation to shareholders. In its Investor Day Conference in July 2022 (slide 71) management guided that they would redeploy $1.7billion of Free Cash Flow until 2026 either through accretive M&A or buybacks while keeping their leverage steady at 3.5x EBITDA. This number equates to around 80% of today's market cap! Given its monopoly-like market position while growing its EPS high-single digit in a niche industry that is incredibly hard to penetrate, we believe a multiple of 20x PE is fair (which is also close to its payment and proxy peers).

Misunderstood Risks

Since the use of cameras is decided on a local level/under the state constitution, Verra is exposed to political risk. For example, in 2019 Texas prohibited the use of red light cameras and existing contracts are not going to be renewed when they expire. As mentioned, there is political pushback on photo enforcement due to the "big brother" argument and citizens' perception of a quick money grab scheme which might have an impact on elections. This risk is the highest in conservative states like California. Nevertheless, road safety should outweigh these arguments. It is empirically shown that photo enforcement increases road safety and there are several initiatives to increase awareness and over time it will change the public's perception.

Autonomous vehicles would make governmental solutions theoretically obsolete. However, it is still in its early stages, and it might take a long time until this technology is ready for the mass market.

There are misunderstood risks around Verra's business model, and one often cited bear case is the high customer concentration to RAC and the New York City Department of Transportation. The fear is that VRRM might lose its largest customers.

However, its core business is incredibly sticky and hard to penetrate. RAC have only two options, either use Verra or invest in an internal solution. A (DIY) approach would be immensely costly and time-consuming RAC would have to build its own nationwide toll network and establish connectivity to exchange data between more than 50 tolling authorities. They would also temporarily lose out on revenues as RAC have a revenue share model with VRRM. Furthermore, RAC are requesting even solutions from Verra for their day-to-day problems. For example, the title and registration (ensuring up-to-date registration for RAC and FMC vehicles) solution was initiated by RAC.

It is also unlikely that Verra loses New York as a customer for the following reasons. Firstly, the potential for technical disruption is very low as innovation in the photo enforcement market happens over a long time frame (approximately 6-7 years). Additionally, there have been no new entrants in this market over the last 10 years. Secondly and more importantly, the agreement between the New York Department of Transportation and Verra is a sole-source contract. That means that New York bought the cameras from Verra Mobility which is different from the usual process of contracting cameras for a fixed monthly fee. These cameras can only be operated by Verra as every company has its hardware and operating systems. That means that if Verra is to lose its contract, the Transportation Department would have to replace its existing cameras that they paid for. In our opinion, this is unlikely going to happen given the costs.

Conclusion

VRRM is an underappreciated compounder given its large moats in a niche industry. The SPAC overhang and misunderstood risks regarding competition and customer concentration will resolve over time. However, because of this we believe the opportunity exists to buy an undervalued, high quality company.