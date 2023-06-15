TG Therapeutics: A Buy For Its Monster Multiple Sclerosis Agent

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is a large (~$3.6 billion market cap) biopharmaceutical company focused on B-cell diseases. On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval of BRIUMVI for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. The European Commission followed suit on June 1. On May 1, the company smashed First Quarter expectations for earnings per share and revenue ($7.8 million in the first 2 months of launch), which sent shares rocketing 44% over the next few days to a 6-month high of $35.67. The stock has cooled off since then, but BRIUMVI's advantages over the competition should lead to more rallies.

BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) is the fourth anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody ("mAb") used for RMS (Figure 1), following fellow murine-chimeric mAb rituximab (used off-label in MS), Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) humanized Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) and Novartis' (NVS) fully human mAb KESIMPTA (ofatumumab). Consequently, BRIUMVI induces the highest immunogenic response in the form of anti-drug antibodies, which may theoretically reduce therapy efficacy and/or cause adverse events, but did not impact efficacy or tolerability in the pivotal Phase 3 ULTIMATE I and II studies. Patients on KESIMPTA self-inject subcutaneously ("SC"), while rituximab, Ocrevus, and BRIUMVI are intravenous ("IV") infusions. Of the latter, BRIUMVI is the first that can be administered in a one-hour infusion twice a year following the starting dose. IV drugs are directly administered into the systemic blood circulation, making bioavailability faster. SC-administrated drugs have slower absorption as they have to travel through skin layers to the lymphatics before reaching systemic circulation, but the lower bioavailability and blood concentration could also limit side effects. After the initial doses at Weeks 0, 1, and 2, KESIMPTA has to be injected monthly starting at Week 4.

BRIUMVI possesses a glycoengineered Fc region with a low fucose content to have an enhanced affinity for FcγRIIIa (Figure 2). Due to that design, BRIUMVI exhibits greater antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity ("ADCC") activity while maintaining enhanced complement dependent cytotoxicity ("CDC") activity than the other mAbs. Greater ADCC activity allows lower doses and shorter infusion times. Conversely, higher CDC activity may increase infusion/injection-related reactions (IRRs), and KESIMPTA's SC administration should probably lead to reduced IRRs.

According to the latest network meta-analysis (NMA) published earlier this month that includes the newest RMS therapies, the three most efficacious treatments versus placebo for reducing annualized relapse rate ("ARR") were Sanofi's (SNY) LEMTRADA (alemtuzumab), KESIMPTA, and BRIUMVI (rate ratio: 0.28 to 0.31). Note that because of LEMTRADA's bad safety profile, the FDA recommends limiting it to individuals who had inadequate response to two or more MS therapies. That leaves KESIMPTA and BRIUMVI as the leading anti-CD20 mAb contenders approved for RMS. Five months have passed since BRIUMVI's launch, which is barely enough time for some payors to discuss its inclusion in their prescription drug lists (PDLs or formularies). Thus, coverage was explored at the 15 largest health insurance companies in the U.S. overall. Combined, they control 59% market share, with 38 million covered lives as of 2021. The most common plan was examined when possible and are specified in Table 1. If the insurer offered non-Medicare plans in a state Marketplace (Obamacare), the most populous state was chosen (California > Texas > Florida). Humana (HUM) doesn't even do those, so their Medicaid plan and that of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are the only ones in the survey.

How to read Table 1:

Tier # Higher Tiers have higher cost share. Drugs in Tier 4 or higher (in 5+-Tier plans) are non-preferred brands and may also include drugs recently approved by the FDA or specialty drugs and may need special handling.

Sp Specialty drugs are used to treat difficult, long-term conditions and may need to get filled through a specialty pharmacy.

PA Prior authorization is the process of obtaining approval of benefits before certain prescriptions may be filled.

NF A non-formulary drug is not included on a plan's Drug List. Exception processes such as PA or Step Therapy ("ST") could be available to request coverage for a NF drug.

X Not Covered drugs are specifically excluded from coverage by the terms of the plan. Patients likely won't get any reimbursement will have to pay out-of-pocket for these drugs.

Table 1. 2023 Coverage of BRIUMVI and KESIMPTA at 15 Largest Health Insurance Companies in the U.S.

Rank Commercial health insurance plans BRIUMVI KESIMPTA 1 Kaiser Permanente [Southern CA Commercial HMO 3-Tier] x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) National Drug List 5-Tier NF PA NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Basic Drug List x Sp BCBS Montana Basic Drug List x Sp BCBS New Mexico Basic Drug List x Sp BCBS Oklahoma Basic Drug List x Sp BCBS Texas Basic Drug List x Sp 4 UnitedHealth [CA Traditional 4-Tier] x 2 PA 5 Centene [Health Net Essential Rx Drug List] x 4 PA 6 CVS Health (Aetna Standard Opt Out) x 5 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 6 PA 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 5 9 Highmark Healthcare Reform Comprehensive 3-Tier Incentive x 2 PA 10 Blue Cross of North Carolina Enhanced 5 Tier x 4 11 Humana Rx5 medical? 5 PA 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 4 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts 4 5 15 Independence Health Group [Value formulary 5-tier] x 5 Rank Health Insurance Marketplace plans BRIUMVI KESIMPTA 1 Kaiser Permanente [CA Marketplace] x x 2 Elevance Health (Anthem) CA Select Drug List NF PA NF PA 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBSIL 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 5 BCBSMT 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 5 BCBSNM 6 Tier HIE Drug List x 5 BCBSOK 6 Tier HIM Drug List x 5 BCBSTX STAR & STAR Kids x 2 4 UnitedHealth Group [TX QHP Standard] x NF PA 5 Centene [Health Net CA Essential Rx Drug List] x 4 PA 6 CVS Health (Aetna Health Exchange Plan: CA) x x 7 GuideWell (Florida Blue) ValueScriptRx x 6 PA 8 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan [BCN HMO] x 5 10 BCBS North Carolina Essential Q x 5 11 Humana [FL Medicaid Preferred Drug List] x 2 12 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Blue Saver Bronze x 4 14 Molina Healthcare [CA Marketplace] x x Rank Medicare Prescription Drug Plans BRIUMVI KESIMPTA 1 Kaiser Permanente 5 5 2 Anthem Blue Cross MedicareRx [B5] x x 3 Health Care Service Corporation BCBS Illinois Blue Cross MedicareRx Basic x x BCBS Montana Medicare Advantage Classic PPO x x BCBS New Mexico MedicareRx Basic x x BCBS Oklahoma MedicareRx Basic x x BCBS Texas MedicareRx Basic x x 4 UnitedHealth [AARP MedicareRx Walgreens PDP] x x 5 Centene [Wellcare Value Script PDP] x x 6 CVS (Aetna) [SilverScript Choice PDP] x x 7 GuideWell (Florida BlueMedicare Premier Rx) x x 8 BCBS of Michigan Prescription Blue PDP Select x x 9 Highmark Performance Formulary x 5 PA 10 BCBS North Carolina Blue Medicare Rx Standard x x 11 Humana Basic Rx Plan PDP x x 12 BCBS Alabama BlueRx Essential x x 13 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts x 5 PA 14 Molina Medicare Choice Care (HMO) x 5 PA 15 Independence Keystone 65 Basic Rx HMO x 5 ST Click to enlarge

To summarize the survey, KESIMPTA, approved in 2020, is broadly covered. For the Top 10 payors, BRIUMVI is only available to Anthem members who are below 65 years old, and to Kaiser Permanente seniors, at least according to official website documents. It is shocking that most other top Medicare providers still haven't followed Kaiser's lead. Fortunately, California's Medicaid, with almost 15.8 million enrolled, makes it available for low-income individuals. It is telling that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts prefers BRIUMVI over KESIMPTA, which might be a sign of things to come.

Financials and Takeaways

TG Therapeutics can draw on $140 million in cash and investments, as well as a $20 million term loan facility. Q1 net loss was $39.2 million, compared to $53 million in Q4 2022. CFO Sean Power said that research and development ($15.9 million in Q1), as well as selling, general and administrative expenses ($28.1 million) will remain consistent over the remainder of 2023, meaning that sales will provide all the cushion and extend the runway. According to CCO Adam Waldman, "more than 400 patients were prescribed BRIUMVI and enrolled in our hub, which we believe captures approximately 80% to 90% of total prescriptions in the quarter." Because Waldman specified patients and not prescriptions, this means >1700 vials (at a wholesale acquisition cost of $9,833.33 per) will be earmarked for the first 2 infusions, which represents $17 million that will be recognized as net product sales spilling into Q2, in addition to the $13 million in Q3 when the patients return for the maintenance dose. All of this occurred without BRIUMVI being mentioned as one of the initial MS disease-modifying therapy options in UpToDate, the premier electronic clinical resource tool for physicians, a testament to the drug's strong word-of-mouth reputation.

The Cantor Fitzgerald analyst cited a low $65-70 million full-year revenue estimate (~2,000 patients), but even current consensus of $83.3 million and the high of $104.8 million are easily beatable, just given the experience with KESIMPTA (Table 2). A permanent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services J-Code for BRIUMVI that simplifies claim submissions, documentation, and reimbursement will become effective on July 1st and help greatly. As described above, $30 million is likely already locked up after 2 months, suggesting a $175 million floor if patient signups somehow stagnate, which won't happen. To conclude, BRIUMVI will no doubt eventually enjoy broad coverage and be competitive with KESIMPTA. In 2022, the blockbuster rival earned $921 million in U.S. sales and $1.09 billion globally. Because of similar efficacy and the real convenience of biannual (every 24 weeks) versus monthly (4 weeks) maintenance dosing, investors can look forward to a stellar launch and more patients switching to BRIUMVI, eventually pushing it to RMS market dominance.

