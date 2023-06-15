alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is an advertising technology company that provides brands, agencies, and publishers with a comprehensive solution to reach customers across multiple platforms and channels. With a focus on search advertising, social media advertising, and display/video/CTV advertising, Perion leverages its proprietary intelligent Hub (iHUb) platform to optimize traffic at scale by connecting supply and demand. Despite being in a highly competitive market, Perion demonstrates promising growth potential and offers a viable alternative to Google in the face of regulatory changes. This article delves into Perion's business overview, moat, valuation, conclusion, and potential risks.

Perion operates in the digital advertising sector, which is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. According to eMarketer, digital ad spending worldwide is forecasted to reach $526 billion in 2023, representing a 21% increase from the previous year.

Perion's revenue streams are primarily generated from two categories: display advertising (58% of revenues) and search advertising (42% of revenues). The company provides advertisers with access to a wide network of publishers and ad inventory, enabling them to reach their target audiences efficiently. Geographically, Perion derives approximately 90% of its revenue from the US and 10% from international markets.

In addition to its revenue streams from display and search advertising, Perion has been expanding its business through strategic acquisitions. These acquisitions have allowed the company to diversify its offerings and enter new markets. For instance, the acquisition of Content IQ, a leading provider of digital publishing analytics, has strengthened Perion's capabilities in content monetization and optimization. Pub Ocean, another recent acquisition, has bolstered Perion's presence in the digital publishing space by providing innovative solutions for website monetization. Furthermore, the acquisition of Vidazoo, a video advertising platform, has allowed Perion to tap into the rapidly growing video advertising market.

Perion's iHUb platform serves as a central hub for advertisers to manage their campaigns across various channels, including social media, search engines, and display networks. The platform offers advanced targeting capabilities, real-time performance monitoring, and optimization tools, empowering advertisers to maximize their return on ad spend. By providing a comprehensive solution and streamlining the advertising process, Perion enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of digital ad campaigns.

From a technological standpoint, Perion has invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to enhance its targeting algorithms and campaign optimization. These technologies enable Perion to deliver personalized and relevant ads to the right audiences, thereby increasing engagement and conversion rates for advertisers.

Perion's moat lies in its strategic partnerships and its ability to offer a cookie-less solution through its SORT (Smart Optimization of Response Traits) technology. As major browsers phase out third-party cookies, advertising companies are facing challenges in targeting and tracking users effectively. Perion's SORT technology differentiates itself by leveraging innocuous "common ground" traits such as publisher context, daypart, and geography. These traits offer advertisers an effective and anonymous alternative to traditional third-party cookies. In early tests, SORT demonstrated superior performance, with higher click-through rates, increased interaction rates, and decreased costs per visit. Moreover, Perion's strategic partnerships with leading players in the industry, such as Microsoft's Bing, further solidify its moat by providing access to valuable inventory and diversified revenue streams.

Perion currently trades at an enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) multiple of 7.4x and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.5x. These valuations are relatively reasonable, considering Perion's position in a rapidly growing market and its potential for further expansion. The company has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% over the past five years. Furthermore, Perion has maintained healthy profit margins, with an operating margin of 10% and a net margin of 7% in the most recent fiscal year. These financial metrics indicate that the company is efficiently converting its revenue into profits.

Perion Network is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing digital advertising industry, leveraging its proprietary iHUb platform, strategic partnerships, and innovative technologies. Its cookie-less solution, SORT, offers advertisers an effective and privacy-conscious alternative to Google and Apple. The company's recent acquisitions, including Content IQ, Pub Ocean, and Vidazoo, have enabled Perion to expand into new markets and further enhance its display advertising capabilities. With improving margins and strong financials, Perion demonstrates potential for continued growth and shareholder value creation.

While Perion presents compelling prospects, several risks should be considered. The fiercely competitive digital advertising market poses threats of technological obsolescence from well-financed competitors and hungry startups. Perion's customer concentration risk is a concern, with approximately 35% of revenues coming from Microsoft's Bing. Any significant changes or loss of this partnership could have a material impact on Perion's financials.