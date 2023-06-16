Scott Olson

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has experienced quite a run. YTD shares have appreciated by 148.98%, with 114.71% of the gains occurring since May 5th, 2023. Suddenly, the artificial intelligence (AI) renaissance started, and PLTRs AIP conference solidified its place among the AI winners. PLTR was built for today's market because today's market can turn on a dime as investors continue waiting on the most anticipated recession that hasn't occurred. Despite the Fed pause, Fed chair Powell today indicated in his speech that nearly all policymakers agree that further rate hikes will need to occur in 2023. Right now, it's a crap shoot, and an argument can be made that the economy is strong and can endure another 25 basis point hike or 2 if needed. While on the other hand, well-respected titans of finance such as Ray Dalio are making a case for a pending financial crisis fueled by the debt markets. There was definitely excitement after PLTR's Q1 results, but I speculate that the recent rally caught investors off guard, including myself. Regardless of the recent rally, I still like PLTR at these levels as a long-term investment. Shares could see a retracement, and there could be more attractive buying opportunities, but looking at PLTR from a 5-10 year perspective, the future still looks bright.

Why the Fed decision doesn't matter for Palantir

After 10 consecutive rate hikes, the Fed paused. Fed chair Powell was crystal clear for anyone who hasn't read into his prior messages that none of the FOMC members project a rate cut in 2023, and nearly all policymakers share the same viewpoint that further hikes will be appropriate. It hasn't even been a day, and the CME Fed Watch Tool has already baked in a 64.5% chance of a 25-basis point hike occurring at the next FOMC meeting on July 26th. I am expecting the discussions around soft landings, hard landings, and no landings to occur over the next several weeks leading into the next FOMC meeting.

The Fed has a dual mandate policy to stabilize prices and achieve maximum employment. Sometimes it's a tug of war between the two, and the Fed must walk a fine line as they are currently doing. The Fed's most effective weapon in the fight against price stability is cutting or increasing interest rates. When periods of high inflation occur, the Fed typically implements rate hikes to increase the cost of capital. When the Fed implements a rate hike, they are increasing the short-term borrowing rate for commercial banks, which gets passed on to businesses and individuals through higher rates on business loans, lines of credit, credit card rates, mortgages, and car loans, to name a few. When borrowing becomes more expensive, it generally decreases the demand for goods and services, which correlates to prices reeling back to more normalized levels. The talk about recession often occurs in periods like this because if the Fed increases rates too fast and demand declines too quickly, it could lead to elevated levels of unemployment, and an economy can be tipped into a recession as negative GDP growth occurs from contracting output in goods and services.

This Fed decision didn't matter, and if the Fed increases rates by 25 basis points next month, that decision won't matter to PLTRs business either. PLTR has a fortress of a balance sheet that is missing a component that almost every company has, including the likes of Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). PLTR has $0 in debt, as its largest liability is deferred revenue. PLTR has $601.41 million in current liabilities and another $278.53 million in long-term liabilities, of which its operating leases are its largest long-term liability totaling $206.42 million. PLTR has $0 of short-term debt maturing, and $0 of long-term debt they are paying interest on. PLTR has $1.26 billion in cash and $1.64 billion in marketable securities under its current assets providing them with $2.9 billion in on-hand liquidity. PLTR also isn't funding operating losses from cash on the balance sheet as they are both GAAP profitable and free cash flow positive. The fed decisions do not impact PLTR negatively as the liability of variable rate or high-interest debt isn't a concern, and unless PLTR is looking to acquire a large company, there shouldn't be a reason for PLTR to take on debt with $2.9 billion in current liquidity.

Why the Fed decision is positive for Palantir

This may sound crazy, but the Fed decision and commentary is positive news for PLTR. Many companies thrive in low-rate environments because when the cost of capital is cheap, companies are more willing to expand and take on debt at lower rates. Being in a high-rate environment is positive in two ways for PLTR. Higher rates allow PLTR to generate larger amounts of interest on its cash, and companies are much more focused on efficiency and overhauling their operations.

At the close of 2022, PLTR had $2.6 billion in cash and $35.14 million in marketable securities on its balance sheet. In Q4 of 2022, PLTR generated $12.75 million in interest income between its cash and marketable securities. Over the next 3 months, by the end of Q1 2023, PLTR had shifted an additional $1.6 billion from its cash stockpile to marketable securities under short-term assets. PLTR generated an additional 63.55% ($8.1 million) in interest income QoQ. To my knowledge, PLTR has not addressed the level of actual cash on hand it will maintain, but we could see an additional few hundred million shifts into marketable securities in the Q2 report. The rising rate environment has allowed PLTR to benefit from using cash as a vehicle to generate income, and if the Fed does happen to increase rates again, they are in a position to put more cash to work.

From a business standpoint, PLTR benefits from companies needing to do more with less. When things are going well, sometimes companies become complacent, but when adversity hits, companies scramble to solve problems. In times like these, when expenses increase, the optimization of workflows and aggregation of data to create actionable decisions becomes more critical than ever before. There is a specific reason why PLTR continues to increase its customer count and increase its deal book each quarter. PLTRs software solves critical problems companies face, allowing them to operate more efficiently and drive lower costs. In Q1 2021, PLTR had 60 commercial clients, which was 40.27% of its total customer count. Over the next 8 quarters, PLTR increased its commercial clients by 366.67% (220) to 280. At the end of Q1 2023, commercial clients made up 71.61% of PLTR's total customer count. In Q1 2023, PLTR closed 64 deals that were valued at $1 million or more, while 22 of these deals exceeded $5 million, and 8 of the deals exceeded $10 million.

It's one thing for me, who has no business relationship with PLTR, to discuss how impressive the growth in deals and customers is, but the real testament to the value PLTR provides is from its actual customers. The AIP conference, which was streamed on YouTube and just over 3 hours long (can be watched here), was all of the proof that anyone who doubts the impact that PLTRs software generates needs to change their mind. If PLTRs software wasn't everything they say it is, companies such as Cisco Systems (CSCO), J.D. Power, Cleveland Clinic, Panasonic, Jacobs Solutions (J), and HCA Healthcare wouldn't be presenting in-depth customer stories and illustrating just how impactful implementing PLTRs software has been to their organization.

Q2 2023 has been full of news for Palantir and I am expecting a continuation of the trends from Q1 2023

Q2 2023 has certainly been eventful, as there has been no shortage of news on PLTR. One PLTRs largest critics, Jim Cramer, turned bullish on PLTR after profitability was reached and after hearing about all the achievements Jacobs Solutions is making through its partnership with PLTR. He even invited Alex Karp to appear on Mad Money. Outside of AIPCon and Mad Money, PLTR has been expanding partnerships and inking new deals left and right.

On April 5th PLTR and MSFT expanded their cloud partnership to the public sector and will bring best-in-class cloud components to the federal marketplace, which will be supported through IL6 cloud components to the federal marketplace. On May 23rd, PLTR and C&A Modas S.A, which is one of the largest retail chains in the world, announced they are developing an integrated management flow system using Foundry. On May 25th PLTR and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced a partnership to support the defense and reconstruction of the country. On May 31st Jacobs Solutions and PLTR expanded their partnership to leverage PLTRs AI capabilities to commercialize new AI solutions spanning critical infrastructure, advanced facilities, supply chain management, and more. On June 5th, PLTR and the U.S. Special Operations Command signed a multi-year agreement that is worth up to $463 million, which revolves around advancements in large language models ((LLMs)) and edge AI. Lastly, PLTR and Panasonic Energy of North America signed a multi-year agreement to implement Foundry and utilize AI/ML capabilities to increase uptime and decrease defects.

PLTR has been on fire recently and previously guided that revenue in Q2 would come in at $528 - $532 million, and adjusted income from operations would be $118 - $122 million. Prior to any of the deals we found out about during Q2, PLTR had forecasted $2.19 - $2.24 billion of revenue and $506 - $556 million of adjusted income from operations in 2023, with GAAP profitability each quarter. In Q1, PLTR generated $525.19 million in revenue and $125.11 million in adjusted income from operations. To hit the low-end estimates, PLTR would need to generate $537 million in revenue for Q2, $559 million in Q3, and $568.8 million in Q4. To reach the high end of PLTR's estimates, PLTR would need to see its revenue scale up to $594.8 million in Q4 to reach $2.24 billion for 2023.

This is exciting, especially since there is a chance PLTR could exceed $600 million in quarterly revenue in Q4 2023 based on incremental revenue from new contracts. We're also seeing stock-based compensation (SBC) as a percentage of revenue continuously decline QoQ for the past 7 quarters. SBC is an expense that hits the cost of revenue, sales and marketing, R&D, and general and administrative line items. If SBC continues to decline and revenue increases, the margins should continue to expand as long as other costs stay in-line with the previous quarter's percentages of revenue. If margins expand, coupled with revenue increases, then GAAP profitability should increase as well.

Conclusion

After the 148.98% run-up in 2023, I still feel PLTR is a buy-and-hold for the future. Shares of PLTR could retrace, and a better opportunity could present itself, but PLTR has everything going for it to be a strong long-term investment. AI is positioned to be the next technology boom, and putting opinions aside, PLTRs customers and independent research firms are the voices that matter regarding PLTRs AI capabilities. PLTR continues to increase its customer count and sign more deals which are making Q2 earnings very interesting. Bank of America (BAC) just came out and increased its bull case on PLTR, indicating that PLTR is positioned to take advantage of AI opportunities. BAC increased its price target to $18 from $13, and my prediction is that PLTR will exceed $20 prior to 2023 ending.