Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO: I Am Still Waiting To Buy

Jun. 15, 2023 3:56 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
639 Followers

Summary

  • NIO has experienced both relatively flat revenue and steadily declining gross margins since mid-2021.
  • As of the most recent earnings report, quarterly ROIC was -9.26%, ROCE was -7.07%, and ROE was at -20.47%.
  • Considering their negative returns, I view their forward Price/Sales of 1.60x, EV/Sales of 1.60x, and Price/Book of 9.43x as showing the company as currently overvalued.
  • I currently rate NIO stock a Hold.

Chinese Electric Car Maker NIO Inc. Opens Trading On NYSE On Day Of Company"s IPO

Drew Angerer

Thesis

With the EV market facing strong long-term tailwinds, I find myself repeatedly checking in on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) to see if they are operationally viable yet. After looking over their financials, they still need to make considerable improvements

nio sales

NIO Vehicle Sales As Of March 2023 (Insideevs.com)

nio revenue

NIO Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

nio margins

NIO Quarterly Margins (By Author)

nio float dilution cash income

NIO Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

nio interest expense debt

NIO Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

nio debt income

NIO Quarterly Debt vs. Income (By Author)

nio equity

NIO Quarterly Total Assets (By Author)

nio returns roic roce roe

NIO Quarterly Returns (By Author)

nio valuation

NIO Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
639 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.