Koppers Holdings: Things Are Starting To Improve, But Risks Remain High

Jun. 15, 2023 3:57 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)
Summary

  • Koppers Holdings has raised the price of its products, and sales increased as a consequence.
  • Margins have also recently improved boosted by these price increases.
  • KOP carries significant debt and interest expenses are increasing at worrying levels.
  • The dividend is at risk as cash from operations has recently declined.
  • Headwinds seem to be temporary by nature, but there are significant risks associated with investing in Koppers Holdings, and potential investors should carefully consider these factors before making a decision.

De Cedar barra

bruceman/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Koppers Holdings' (NYSE:KOP) prospects have recently deteriorated due to rising interest expenses as a consequence of increased debt due to recent acquisitions and inflationary pressures and supply chain issues as margins have shrunk

Koppers Holdings logo

Koppers Holdings logo (Koppers.com)

Koppers Incorporated net sales

Koppers Incorporated net sales (Seeking Alpha)

Koppers Q1 sales growth

Koppers Q1 sales growth (Q1 2023 Earnings Call presentation)

