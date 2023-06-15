Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zalando: Still Unsure If Guidance Can Be Fully Achieved At This Stage

Jun. 15, 2023 4:08 AM ETZalando SE (ZLDSF)
Vader Capital
Summary

  • Zalando's ability to achieve its growth guidance is uncertain due to a mixed outlook and challenges in the current macro operating environment, including a potential slowdown in e-commerce penetration growth.
  • Despite a decrease in gross margin in 1Q23, Zalando's margin outlook is more positive, with the potential for a return to normal levels and achieving FY23 EBIT goals.
  • Strategic initiatives and improved order economics contribute to the overall improving EBIT margin, but further data is needed to draw firm conclusions.

Thesis

Zalando (OTCPK:ZLDSF) is an online fashion retailer in Europe. Its custom- built, proprietary IT systems enable efficient, data-driven decisions across the business. The business has a very large range, including over more than 5,000 brands and a focus on customer convenience. I mentioned previously

Vader Capital
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

