Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General, Target, And Walmart Have A Worry Costco Doesn't Have

Jun. 15, 2023 4:10 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)DG, HD, SPY, TGT, WMT1 Comment
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • Many retailers are affected by shrinkage.
  • Some have reported losses in the hundreds of millions, with a meaningful impact on profits.
  • Costco, on the other hand, doesn't seem to have this issue because of how its warehouses are designed.

Linee speciali per gli acquirenti di Costco durante la pandemia di COVID-19

Thomas De Wever/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

"An increasingly challenging shrink environment". This is the alarm resounding once again during Dollar General's (DG) last earnings call.

Now, what lies behind the concept of "shrinkage"? Technically speaking, it is the accounting term to define

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.21K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.