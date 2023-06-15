Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Davide Campari: Growth Engines To Outperform Peers

Obelisk Investment Research
Obelisk Investment Research
111 Followers

Summary

  • Davide Campari has a clear growth trajectory in underpenetrated markets incomparable to peers, with scale enabling margins to become in-line with them.
  • Its product portfolio benefits from several monopoly-brands that are synonymous with their spirit category.
  • Consumer tastes are changing in favor of its largest brands' taste profile.
  • Disciplined and proven acquisition strategy will add to the value of the current portfolio.
  • Current valuation shows significant upside.

Classic Negroni Cocktail on the bar table

Nirian/iStock via Getty Images

What They Do

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCPK:DVDCF) (OTCPK:DVCMY) ("CPR") owns, markets, and distributes several brands of (mostly) alcoholic beverages across the world. While an old company (est. 1860) a large part of its identity and product strategy has come to revolve around

Pie chart showing the distribution of sales by brand

Company Filings

Tabled list of all brand by alcoholic drink category

Company Filings ( by author)

two pie charts showing sales concentration for its peers

Company filings (by author)

timeline showing the acquisitions made every year

CPR Acquisitions (Company Filings)

Table showing acquisition facts

Company Filings

Line chart showing the market share progression of wine beer and spritis in the U.S. alcohol industry

Statista

two graphs comparing the rise in search trends for different cocktails

Google Search Trends (formatted by author)

line chart showing the trend progression of high and low bitter beers

Google Search Trends (formatted by author)

two charts showing coffee search trends in the u.s. and worldwide

Google Search Trends (formatted by author)

two tables comparing the popularity of different cocktails across the world

Drinks International Cocktail Report, Google Search Trends (by author)

Table showing Aperol consumption per capita

Investor Presentation

bar chart showing a&p, sg&a and capex progression over the past 3 years)

Company filings (formatted by author)

Two charts showing gross and operating margins of CPR and Peers

Gross Margin (Left) & EBIT Margin (Right) (Company Filings)

Two charts showing the revenue size and growth of cpr and peers

CPR and Peers Revenue and Growth (Company Filings formatted by author)

two charts showing eps and its growth for CPR and its peers

CPR and Peers EPS and Growth (Company Filings formatted by author)

Chart showing peaks and troughs in search interest for large spirits categories

Google Search Trends for large spirits categories (Google)

chart showing two lines of the winter and absolute troughs

Google Search Trends (formatted by author)

chart showing NTM P/E and EV/EBIT

formatted by author

3 charts showing relative performance and valuation

Company Filings and Analyst Estimates, formatted by author

table showing EPS EBITDA and Revenue growth and trend

Output of bottom-up forecast (Author)

Multiple target

Author

output price targets

Author

text from filings

Details to the loyal shareholder program (Company filings)

chart showing search popularity of NoLo search terms

Google Trends (Formatted by author)

two tables showing historical and forecasted NoLo market growth rates by product category

Statista (formatted by author)

table showing portfolio brands of competitors

NoLo brands (Company Filings, Drinks International 2023 Brands Report (by author))

table showing recurring pros and cons of reviews

Customer Product Reviews (by author)

3 alternatives and their ratings

Similar Product Reviews (Customer Product Reviews (by author))






Value-Focused equity research in long-only opportunities. Most experienced in TMT but sector agnostic. While finding true value in mispriced securities is what I look for most, wide moats can sometime provide more confidence than discounted valuations. I broadly focus on what falls between these two categories.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

