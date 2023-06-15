DKosig

Investment Rundown

The ability to accurately measure things and sense things has meant everything for our technological development in the last several decades. A company still operating with this is Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG). As a provider of precision measuring they have diversified their business to meet global demand. The last report showed the company experiencing margin expansion and I think the future remains bright for VPG with quite fair earnings multiple of 15 on a forward basis the price is fine to pay and benefits from the growth the company is having. Therefore, VPG is right now rated a buy from me.

Company Segments

Within the business, there are a few different segments, the first one being the Sensors segment. Here VPG is producing both the precision resistor and strain gage products. These are the most stable and reliable resistors on the market currently. Looking at this segment specifically they saw decent growth in the margins on not just a YoY basis but also QoQ, right now sitting at 41.1% gross margins compared to 37.8% a year prior. The cutting-edge technology VPG offers is in my opinion much of the reason for the growing demand in this segment and with time they are proving themselves able to streamline it further to ensure growing margins.

Q1 Highlights (Q1 Presentation)

Looking at another important segment in the business we have the Measurement Systems segment. Here the company is noting strong demand as orders are growing at a solid rate. The orders grew 30% QoQ as customers remain active and steel orders were also up a solid 49.4% QoQ. The systems the company offers to the steel production and materials industry seem robust and the outlook for the steel industry seems to remain very strong which should be reflected in the coming quarters for this segment too. During the last quarter though the segment saw some challenges as they had to redesign the DTS products which seemed to affect the revenues slightly. Important however is that the delayed shipments caused by this are expected to ship in Q4 2023 instead, so I find it likely we will see an uptick in this segment later on in the year.

Lastly, we have the Weighing Solutions segment where the revenues actually decreased by 2.8% YoY as a result of slowing demand and sales for the business. However, VPG still remained solid in that they improved the margins and are able to maintain them above 33%.

Markets They Are In

One of the benefits of owning VPG is the very diversified set of markets they have exposure. With the test & measurement market representing the largest portion at 22%, VPG is solely relying on a single industry to help generate their revenues.

Market Share (Investor Presentation)

Besides the diverse nature of their business, they are also a market leader in many of their markets and have made sure they have solid partnerships and returning customers. Worth noting is that VPG is expecting to see strong growth thanks to new megatrends forming like the EV revolution and the growth of the semiconductor industry is presenting a market opportunity for VPG to tap into as a test and process control provider to a number of companies.

Earnings Highlights

Some highlights from the last earnings report by VPG are that they managed to grow their backlog at a solid 13.7% QoQ and it now sits at $150 million. The demand seemed to remain robust through most of the segments and margins were able to be maintained and even improved upon, resulting in a yearly expansion to now reach 41.9%. This sets them on track to reaching their 3 - 5 year target of 45%.

Looking ahead to the second quarter of 2023 it seems likely we will see a QoQ growth to the revenues as VPG sees them being between $83 - $93 million. With the solid backlog of orders they gathered up and that demand seems to remain solid I think it's likely that VPG will achieve the upper end of this guidance.

Sales (Investor Presentation)

Looking at where the revenues are coming from I am excited to see the development of the Test & Measurement segment as this should help fuel growth for several more quarters. But also seeing a recovery in the steel industry will be beneficial and could prove a catalyst to the share price. With a p/e of 15 VPG is trading a fair bit below the sector's average p/e of 22 on a FWD basis. This in my view presents solid upside potential by investing in VPG here.

Financials

Taking a peek at the financials of VPG they remain solid as the company continuously building up its cash balance thanks to strong cash flows.

Balance Sheet (Q1 Report)

Seeing a yearly decline in total liabilities is also a tailwind and an argument for VPG trading at a higher multiple given the improvements they are making. With the announcements of a buyback plan too it seems like a good time for VPG to begin one now. The financials of the business remains solid. Looking at the inventories, for example, VPG is keeping similar ratios between the raw materials, work in progress, and finished goods. That reassures me they are still able to streamline production and get products out to customers without any hiccups in the production line.

Aiding the reduction in liabilities is lower income taxes for the last quarter. A reduction of $3 million is a welcomed movement, however, it's not subnational enough to put VPG in a much better position, but it does mean they are more able to grow their cash balance instead. All in all, though, VPG has solid financials that are improving at a steady rate with no red flags sticking out right now.

Investment Risks

With VPG I think the most prominent risk going forward will be that competition in the space will be very fierce. With plenty of companies entering it will mean investing in new tech will be capital intensive and that could hurt margins going forward for VPG.

Besides that, the opportunity that seems to be present with the semiconductor industry could be highly cyclical, which would make earnings for VPG inconsistent and therefore they would be valued at a lower premium given this inconsistency.

Industry Comparison

Comparing VPG to similar companies in the sector that gain exposure to similar trends VPG seems to come out ahead on a valuation basis. Novanta Inc (NOVT) another precision-related company is gaining momentum from similar tailwinds as VPG. The difference between the company is that NOVT is vastly higher valued with an FWD p/e of 53 right now, representing a very high premium to pay for earnings only expected to grow 15% between 2023 and 2024.

Looking at the profits of the two companies it seems that VPG is also coming out ahead, with its 10% net margin and levered FCF margin of 5.5% compared to NOVT with 8.3% and 3.47% respectively. Looking at the long-term I would be much more comfortable owning shares in VPG as their superior margins make for both safer investments but also lowers the risk of share dilution and opens up the possibility of starting a dividend. The strong margins have aided VPG in establishing a buyback plan, however, which makes VPG even more appealing.

Final Words

Benefiting from several industry trends VPG is steadily growing both its top and bottom line in the business. With semiconductors and EV cars presenting solid opportunities for growth I think the current valuation makes for a good time to get in and benefit in the long-term. If there is solid showing that VPG is experiencing demand from new industries then I think that could be a bullish catalyst for the stock price in the short to medium term.

VPG is taking measures to increase the value shareholders are receiving and this to me supports the buy case even further. The short-term upside potential seems solid as well given that VPG is trading far below the sector p/e of 22. What it comes down to is that VPG is a buy for investors seeking a company with diversified revenues and benefits from several megatrends.