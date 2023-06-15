Individual Investment Grade Bonds: A 'Generational Opportunity' To Lock In 6%+ Yields

Dilok Klaisataporn

In our service, we continue to rotate our allocation to wherever we see the best returns for the risk assumed. That means, on occasion, we need to move from our bread and butter, closed-end funds, when the environment calls for it.

The Federal Reserve's war on inflation is likely to continue for some time but the light at the end of the tunnel is now visible. Whether there is one more hike, two more, or no more, it doesn't matter.

What does matter is that the end of the tightening cycle may be upon us but as the recent banking turmoil showed us, we could see added volatility. In the worst case circumstance, we could see a full-blown crisis from something breaking. That would lead the Fed to 'pivot' as inflation would likely simmer down.

For bond markets, policy tightening in 2022 to tackle inflation was painful as yields rose. Yet the price correction lifted government bond yields back to levels not seen in more than a decade. It was a similar story with investment grade corporate bonds where both credit spreads and yields moved higher.

In this article, we review the opportunities in bonds and detail why we think that investors should:

Move up quality in their bond holdings (of any type)

Shift the structure in which they hold bonds from CEFs/OEFs to individual securities

Improve liquidity

Why Investment Grade Bonds?

Investment grade bonds have been nearly useless for most of the time period since the Financial Crisis. Yields have been ultra low and not worth many investors' time.

Why invest in a core bond fund that yields a taxable 3% and take on a ton of duration/interest rate risk? Some investors would do so purely because there was nothing else to invest in when that money would typically by in money markets are other ultra-safe securities.

But for the most part, it was dead money until early 2022. Then it was worse than dead money as rates rose and investors got smacked in the face with interest rates rising.

Remember, starting yield is likely to be close to the total return you receive over the life of the bond. Therefore, a drop in bond prices (thanks to rising rates) means future returns will be greater.

Bond math is fairly easy. Your return is the coupon you receive, plus the capital appreciation/loss between now and the maturity of the bond on price. At maturity, you get back (in most cases), 100.

This is very different than the stock market.

With higher yields/lower bond prices, the opportunity has grown.

Yields today on the BofA Corporate Master Index are in the mid-5%. The chart below shows the last ten years. Other than a brief moment in late 2018 and during the Covid Crisis, yields have been below 3.75%.

Interest Rate Risks May Be Over

Even though the market narrative has moved to one that suggests a "higher for longer" environment, it is likely that the bulk of the move higher in rates has been made.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero for most of the last 15 years. After the Financial Crisis, investors had to take on much more credit risk to achieve a yield of 5% or more - something they could get in CDs at most banks prior to 2008.

Here is the Fed Funds futures (essentially what the market is pricing in for what the Fed will do with its overnight rate over the next 18 months).

If that is the case, then we are nearing the peak in rates and we could be heading lower from here. When rates turn lower, bonds will have a huge tailwind. Remember the bond seesaw - when rates rise, bond prices fall and vice versa.

For most of the time period since the start of 2022, rates have been rising which has caused a significant decline in bond prices and producing one of the worst years for bonds in history.

2023 could be the inflection point where things flip back to a rate falling environment since we are now well above the neutral rate (~2.5%).

With CPI forecasted to fall significantly over the next two months, we think interest rates could fall in conjunction with that data release. In fact, Credit Suisse sees the largest two-month y/y decrease in CPI over the past 70 years.

The Fed could very well be content with inflation having a 2-handle and consider it a victory. In other words, the Fed could move dovish even if Core PCE is hanging around 2.8%.

As they move away from quantitative tightening (while not moving back to quantitative easing), longer rates could ease, especially as the economy continues to slow.

Short Duration Looks Compelling But Beware The Reinvestment Risk!

Many investors are downright giddy about the mere thought of buying a money market fund or treasury bill at 5% yield. They think it's completely risk free. No credit risk. No interest rate risk. Risk free!

Wrong.

The largest risk you face in this environment is reinvestment risk - and it's probably the highest it has ever been.

Reinvestment risk is the risk that you reinvest your maturing bond at a lower rate. This includes coupon payments on existing holdings. Those coupons on existing individual bonds, including money markets and T-bills, come in cash and must be put to work.

Yield-to-maturity includes the assumption that the coupon payments will be reinvested at the same rate of interest as the bond paying it. That is a massive assumption and a reason why most yield-to-maturities/yield-to-worsts will be lower than the actual figure.

But if rates normalize over the next year, the opportunity to 'lock in' these yields for many years to come will be gone.

As Barron's noted recently, this is a Generational Opportunity in bonds today.

While interest rates could oscillate a bit higher and cause some modest declines in face value, our goal is to hold for multiple years - perhaps multiple decades - and LOCK IN THESE YIELDS.

If you can lock in yields of 5.5% to 6.5% for the next ten years with high-quality, investment grade bonds, your portfolio will be in good shape. This takes a ton of stress off your equity allocation to do all the heavy lifting.

A Shift From Closed-Ends To Individual Bonds

In our marketplace service, we advised our members to reduce their allocation to CEFs last year. This was for several reasons.

1) Inverted Yield Curve: Most closed-end funds carry leverage to amplify their returns. In most time periods, this is a tailwind or benefit as short term rates at which they borrow on are typically lower than the yield on the bonds they buy with the borrowed funds.

The yield curve inverted last year and is now the most inverted since the early 1980s. That means short rates are above long rates.

In the CEF world, that means the interest cost on the borrowed funds is higher than the earnings on the bonds that capital is invested in. Shareholders are earning nothing (if not worse) on the leverage. All it is doing in this world is adding volatility.

2) Impending Credit Spread Widening: Credit spreads, or the additional yield on a risky bond versus the same maturity risk-free treasury, are fairly tight at the moment. In fact, they show little in the way of an impending recession.

While there might not be one, the risk is to the downside if there is a recession. Many are calling for one and they may be correct. The Fed is definitely trying to engineer a slowdown and the risk of overdoing it and GDP contracting a bit, is definitely a distinct possibility.

The chart below from the good people at Macrobond show how credit spreads and recession probabilities move together. That is, until recently.

You can clearly see that risks in riskier bonds in today's market. Recession probabilities have risen markedly but credit spreads have barely budged.

For CEFs, that means NAVs are at risk. If credit spread widen to just average levels of a recession, it would translate to around a 10%-15% drop. Prices would likely fall further than that as discounts would widen further.

Bond mutual funds, and ETFs, are much worse and bonds should avoid being held in such structure.

Takeaways

The current environment is offering the chance - what could be a fleeting opportunity - to lock in yields of 6%+ in very high quality bonds. This is only available because the Fed is attempting to put out one fire with another.

Interest rates are high as the Fed attempts to put out the inflation fire. Once they do, rates will come down. When rates come down, bond prices on longer-maturity bonds will rise dramatically as investors will want those juicier yields.

This is the opportunity at the present moment. But it is really only available in individual bonds as other structures will have disadvantages and not fully participate.

We will be going through some opportunities and how to take advantage of them by locking in these yields over the next few weeks and months.