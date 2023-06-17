C3.ai: A Bubble Waiting To Pop
Summary
- True enough, C3.ai stock remains highly volatile since our previous article, as similarly reflected in its elevated short interest of 34.55%.
- While its strategic choice to introduce turnkey AI applications and consumption-based pricing models has improved consumer onboarding, its gross margins have also suffered.
- While the AI management has guided adj. profitability by the end of FY2024, share dilution may expand as its balance sheet deteriorates.
- As a result of the potential volatility, one may attempt to time the market and profit from swing/short trading.
- While investors may want to establish a small position to capture a potential winner in the generative AI space, they may want to do so once there is a meaningful retracement from this euphoria.
This AI Investment Thesis Is Only For Swing Traders
We have previously covered C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in March 2023, highlighting its speculative nature from the ongoing AI hype. True enough, the stock has returned to its pre-November-2021 levels at the time of writing, suggesting the strength of the AI hype despite its lack of profitability and underwhelming performance thus far.
For example, the company reported FQ4'23 revenues of $72.41M (+8.6% QoQ/ inline YoY), achieving its modest guidance. However, its operating expenses have swollen to $121.1M (+4% QoQ/ +8.6% YoY), naturally impacting its margins to -101.2% (+6.9 points QoQ/ -23 YoY).
For FY2024, the AI company only guides revenues of $307.5M (+15.2% YoY) and an adjusted loss from operations of -$62.5M at the midpoint (+8.2% YoY). It also expects to achieve adj. profitability by the end of FY2024 (April 2024), with minimal impact on cash/ investments at $700M at the lowest.
The latter guidance is rather optimistic indeed, given the deteriorating balance sheet with cash/ investments of $812M (+2.7% QoQ/ -18.1% YoY). This cadence means that its stock-based compensation expenses may expand from $216.5M reported over the last twelve months (+90.9% sequentially), on top of the growth in its share count to 112.75M (+1.8% QoQ/ +6.5% YoY) by the latest quarter.
Either way, assuming that the AI company is able to achieve its cash-positive plan over the next few quarters, we suppose the stock may then continue its upward trajectory, similarly lifted by the growing generative AI demand and the ongoing bull run.
AI Stock's Rally YTD
The SPY has already recorded a +22.4% recovery since the October 2022 bottom, sending market analysts into euphoria. With the benchmark index already signaling the end of the bear market, we suppose the optimistic sentiments may continue for a little longer, as similarly witnessed with other AI-related stocks YTD, such as Palantir (PLTR), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Nvidia (NVDA).
This is on top of the management's strategic choice to go with turnkey AI applications, which comprise 83% of its bookings in the latest quarter. Furthermore, its consumption-based pricing model has reduced sales friction, as similarly highlighted by Tom Siebel, the CEO of AI, in the recent earnings call:
In the old days, one and two years ago to do business with us was $5 million, $10 million, $20 million, $50 million to open the door. And now the transaction is pretty much, you know, we'll bring the application live in six months or $0.5 million. If you like it, keep it and pay $0.55 per CPU hours to be CPU hour, so we're pretty easy to do business with. And so we're seeing the number of transactions increase dramatically as we'd expect. (Seeking Alpha)
This strategy has boosted the AI company's customer engagement to 287 (+16.1% QoQ), aided by the shorter sales cycle. As expected, this cadence has also triggered a negative impact on its gross margins to 74.4% (-6.6 points QoQ/ -1.6 YoY) by the latest quarter. Given the projected increase in its pilot accounts, we expect to see its margins compressed for a little longer before the company reaches a satisfactory economy of scale.
So, Is AI Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
AI 1Y EV/Revenue
The generative AI hype is also visible in the AI stock's valuations at an elevated NTM EV/ Revenues of 11.63x, compared to its 1Y mean of 4.03x. The same cadence is also visible with other players, which have seen their valuations surge as the demand for AI booms.
AI 2Y Stock Price
For now, the AI stock has also rallied to over $40s at the time of writing, likely to retest its previous 2021 support levels. This buoyancy is surprising indeed, due to the mixed factors discussed above.
Combined with the stock's eye-watering short interest at 34.55%, we suppose it may remain highly volatile in the near term, with the stock market still swinging wildly between peak recessionary fears and a bull run. As a result, one may attempt to time the market and profit from swing/ short trading, in our view.
However, here is where we prefer to exercise caution, since market analysts do not expect the AI company to achieve GAAP profitability through FY2025, suggesting its relatively speculative nature. Since it does not fit within our investing profile, we prefer to cautiously rate the AI stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.
While investors may want to establish a small position to capture a potential winner in the generative AI space, they may want to do so once there is a meaningful retracement from this euphoria. Do not chase this rally.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.