Can Hedged Equity Complement The 60/40? 2022 Says 'Yes'

Jun. 15, 2023 5:51 AM ETHEQT
Summary

  • In 2022, investors faced a tumultuous year of market volatility, driven by inflation, rising rates, and geopolitical events.
  • Simplify’s HEQT ETF experienced a lower max drawdown than a traditional 60/40 portfolio in 2022 while also delivering lower volatility and a superior calendar year total return.
  • A hedged equity strategy using laddered option strikes can provide an alternative to traditional stock/bond allocations and may deliver relative advantages during rising rate environments, among other potential scenarios.

Introduction

In 2022, investors faced a tumultuous year of market volatility, driven by inflation, rising rates, and geopolitical events. During such times, alternative diversification strategies such as hedged equity, managed futures, or rate-hedging strategies offered effective diversification benefits to the traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio. In this blog

S&P 500 Index vs. Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index

Source: Bloomberg. Daily price returns.

2022 S&P 500 Index vs Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index

Source: Bloomberg. Daily price returns.

60/40 Portfolio Max Drawdowns

Source: Bloomberg. S&P 500 Index and Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index 60/40 portfolio, rebalanced quarterly. Total return, no fees.

HEQT vs. 60/40

Source: YCharts. S&P 500 Index and Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index 60/40 portfolio, rebalanced quarterly. Total return, no fees.

This article was written by

Simplify Asset Management profile picture
Simplify Asset Management
455 Followers
Simplify Asset Management was founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based ETF strategies.

