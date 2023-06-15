sankai

Introduction

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a leading global technology company that has seen constant year-over-year growth over the past ten years, even through the pandemic. It has benefited greatly from the growing world of tech, and it has been slowly expanding to surrounding markets. Company financials have proven to stay strong and show signs of future growth. Catalysts such as growing markets and pending acquisitions leave many analysts feeling bullish about Broadcom. As the market recovers Broadcom could be sitting at the foot of a long climb looking forward.

Company overview

Over the past three years, Broadcom Inc. segmented its revenue into the two categories of semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. On average, semiconductor solutions make up 75% of Broadcom’s revenue and Infrastructure software makes up about 25%.

Industry Overview

Well-established companies in the tech world right now are in a great position to capitalize on potential growth. Tech has been blooming with innovation and new ideas for the past couple of months and I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. The Semiconductor market was valued at $573.44 billion in 2022, of which, Broadcom holds a 4% market share. The market is projected to grow to $1,380.79 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.1%. This growth can be credited to the constant demand for consumer electronics all over the world and the recent AI developments that bring more opportunities for increased semiconductor demand.

Competitive analysis

Broadcom Inc holds strong brand awareness within the markets it covers and out-invests competitors when it comes to R&D. Broadcom invests $5 billion annually in Research and Development efforts to keep up with the rapidly evolving world of technology. The innovation fostered by Broadcom’s R&D has allowed the company to claim its stake in the remote style of work that we saw boom after the lockdowns during the pandemic. In fact, 99% of remote-work communication data passes through at least one Broadcom chip at some point in its electronic journey.

Financials

In Q2 of FY 2023, Broadcom Inc reported revenues of $8,733 million. This is up 8% from Q2 of FY 2021. Since 2018, Broadcom’s YoY revenues have been growing at an average rate of 12.5%. Management projects revenues to grow to $40,385 million annually by 2025. This isn’t a surprising projection considering the growth of the markets that Broadcom is involved in. The infrastructure software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2030 and the semiconductor market at 12.1%. This growth can be secured by Broadcom by preparing for the increasing demand for semiconductors due to new horizons being achieved in the technology world like AI and the Augmented Reality headsets being previewed. Broadcom is receiving positive reception among Wall St analysts with over half of the ratings being a strong buy as of 2023.

Key Catalyst

Broadcom Inc has positioned itself very strategically to capitalize on some key catalysts that will help drive growth in the coming years. One of the biggest ones is the imminent acquisition of VMware (VMW) which is set to finalize towards the end of 2023. According to a press release by Broadcom on the acquisition, the transaction is valued at $61 billion in cash and stock leaving 88% of VMware’s shares under Broadcom ownership. Even though the deal hasn’t even come close to finalization, share prices of both VMW and AVGO have seen an upwards effect due to the attention this deal is getting. This acquisition will increase Broadcom’s market share of multi-cloud services.

Valuation

The calculation of Broadcom Inc’s WACC and valuation yielded some positive results for the company from an investment perspective. After performing a Discounted Cash Flow model (DCF), the implied value of the company is between $886 and $945 per share. This model uses a 1.3% terminal growth rate and a 5.9% discount rate. Although the upside based on this valuation only ranges between 4% - 9%, I believe AVGO stock has the potential to surpass that considering that the full effects of the VMware merger and coming technology innovations have not been priced into the company yet.

ESG

Broadcom Inc. remains committed to continuing its ESG efforts along with supporting the growing business. In Broadcom’s 2022 ESG report, the company stated that it is on track to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 38% by the year 2030. In 2022, Broadcom was recognized by the Global Semiconductor Alliance for being the best financially managed semiconductor company and by the city of Charlotte, NC for wastewater management excellence. On top of Broadcom’s efforts to combat climate change, Broadcom also has a heavy focus on maintaining a healthy and safe environment and working to keep a strong and diverse workforce.

Risks

Despite Broadcom’s success and growth drivers in place, the business is subject to a few risks and uncertainties. The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical and makes up most of Broadcom’s revenues, which can lead to uncertainty in what the coming months are going to foster for the company. We could still see some aftereffects of the pandemic and the economic downturn that the United States has been experiencing this past year. Not only can this directly affect Broadcom, but it can have an indirect effect on the business from distributors and other channel partners. Another risk comes from the speed at which the tech industry is growing. Although quick growth as we are seeing can be good for a company like Broadcom, it can become challenging to maintain market share when the market as a whole is growing at a rapid pace. Expenses to keep up with market growth can outweigh the benefit of expanding making the efforts unprofitable. As the market becomes more attractive, more competitors are going to be entering the space and existing competitors can adversely affect the results of Broadcom’s operations.

Conclusion

Broadcom Inc has a strong foundation to build future innovation and it has shown the ability to handle growth. And while the highly cyclical semiconductor market poses the risk of volatility due to recent market downturns, technology is at a turning point of innovation. New developments are hitting us left and right and they all require semiconductors. In addition, as Broadcom awaits the VMware merger to finalize, they start to gain some more turf in the multi-cloud services market, adding further upside to an already optimistic outlook.

