CleanSpark: Downgrading After 50% Move

Jun. 15, 2023 6:17 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • With the halving for Bitcoin approaching, miners such as CleanSpark will need to see a big increase in Bitcoin prices to be able to mine at breakeven levels.
  • CleanSpark is trying to improve its hashrate, become more efficient, and gain scale ahead of this event.
  • Given the level of price where Bitcoin has to go for miners to breakeven with the halving, I think an investment in Bitcoin itself is now the much better play.

Back in early March, I placed a “Buy” rating on CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK), saying the company should greatly benefit from lower natural gas prices and the purchase of discounted mining equipment. With the stock up over 50% since

Bitcoin Price After Halving

Bitcoin Chart

Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

