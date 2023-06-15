Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Australia: Why Markets May Be Pricing In Too Much Tightening

Jun. 15, 2023 6:00 AM ETFXA, AUD:USD, EWA, FLAU
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • Australia's economy is slowing, though not enough to quell inflation fears.
  • Inflation is falling, though the pace of decline has been erratic and the labour market remains robust.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia has been hiking rates though is struggling to get its message across about the likely path from here.

Render of the Australian flag flutters in the wind close-up, the national flag of Australia flutters in 4k resolution, close-up, colors: RGB.

IFest/iStock via Getty Images

By Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research, Asia-Pacific

Guidance has sometimes been inconsistent

Markets have been taken on quite a ride in recent months. Firstly, the RBA noted at its February 2023 meeting that inflation was

Productivity is cyclical

CEIC, ING

Contributions to QoQ GDP

CEIC, ING

Prospects for Australian inflation to keep falling

CEIC, ING

Real and nominal cash rates

CEIC, ING

Unemployment and wages

CEIC, ING

AUD/USD outlook

CEIC, ING

Summary forecast table

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.98K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.