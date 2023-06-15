Mario Tama

Investment Thesis

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is expected to benefit from revenue growth through price increases and an improved marketing strategy aimed at attracting value-seeking consumers, as well as the reopening of the Chinese market. The company's revenue should also benefit once the inventory destocking at retailers is complete over the next couple of quarters. Furthermore, increased capacity in the Fabric and Fem care categories should contribute to revenue growth by improving fill rates and meeting high demand. In terms of margins, price increases, moderating inflation, and enhanced productivity through automation, digitization, and supply chain efficiencies are expected to support margin recovery. The company's valuation and dividend yield are also attractive. Hence, I have a buy rating on PG stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

During the pandemic, Procter & Gamble experienced strong global demand for its products, which enabled it to expand its market share and achieve sales growth in recent years.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company continued to see positive sales growth. However, this time, the main contributors to sales growth were price increases and a favorable product mix. The impact of these factors was partially mitigated by a decline in volume due to the consumer pulling back on spending due to inflation and challenges related to portfolio reduction in Russia. As a result, sales grew by 3.5% year-over-year to reach $20.06 billion. Excluding a 4 percentage point negative impact from foreign exchange, the company achieved organic revenue growth of 7% year-over-year. This organic revenue growth was driven by a 10 percentage point boost from price increases and a 1 percentage point benefit from a favorable product mix, offset to some extent by a 3 percentage point decline in volume.

PG's Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking ahead, I anticipate that P&G should achieve revenue growth through a combination of price increases, improved volume performance, enhanced advertising and marketing efforts, the reopening of the Chinese market, and market share expansion facilitated by increased capacity.

Since the second half of fiscal 2022, the company has proactively implemented price increases to safeguard margins amidst inflationary pressures on input costs and adverse foreign exchange movements. These price adjustments have played a crucial role in bolstering the company's top line in recent quarters. P&G has recently implemented price increases in February and March and intends to continue this strategy in the upcoming quarters, contingent upon the macroeconomic landscape concerning input prices and foreign exchange rates. This ongoing implementation of price increases is expected to continue supporting the company's top line in the following quarters.

P&G's Price Increases (Company Data)

While P&G successfully achieved sales growth through price increases, volume growth was adversely affected by consumer spending constraints in an inflationary environment and the divestiture of the Russian portfolio. Furthermore, inventory destocking in recent quarters has also had a negative impact on volume growth. However, inventory destocking can't continue forever and after a couple of quarters, it should eventually ease, helping sales. Further, as the company laps divestiture of its Russia business, its growth should improve. Additionally, the company expects China's recovery from the pandemic and related restrictions to contribute to volume improvements, as mobility constraints ease and consumer sentiments improve. With China being the second-largest market, this recovery is crucial for P&G's overall volume levels.

To address volume growth challenges and increase market share, P&G is also implementing various measures. The company has enhanced its advertising and marketing strategies, leveraging digital tools and technology to target the desired customer base more effectively. For instance, by utilizing automated programmatic ad buying and placement, P&G can reach consumers through over-the-top and digital video streaming, compensating for declining linear TV viewership. The company closely monitors consumer feedback, social media reactions, direct consumer comments, sales data, and ad share trends in each market to promptly address any issues and optimize advertising campaigns. Additionally, P&G has started educating consumers about the proper usage of its products to enhance their effectiveness.

Furthermore, P&G is focused on increasing its production capacity over the next four years to meet the growing demand in categories such as fabric and feminine care. The company has purchased land in Inland Port Arizona to construct a new manufacturing plant and plans to install additional capacity in the near future. This strategic expansion will not only improve fill rates but also support volume recovery, enhance market share, and facilitate top-line growth.

In summary, I maintain a positive outlook on P&G's revenue growth prospects. I believe pricing should more than offset near-term headwinds related to volume. In the long term, P&G's global presence and portfolio of essential products position it well for growth.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the past few years, P&G has faced margin challenges due to inflationary pressures on commodity, packaging, and logistic costs. Moreover, adverse foreign exchange movements have further strained margins

However, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, P&G managed to counter the impact of inflationary headwinds on margin growth by implementing productivity measures and price increases. As a result, the company achieved a year-over-year increase of 150 basis points in gross margin, reaching 48.2%, and a 40 basis points increase in operating margin, reaching 21.2%.

PG's Historical Gross Margin And Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics research)

Looking ahead, I believe P&G should continue its margin recovery trajectory. Sequentially, the company has observed moderation in commodity and freight costs, leading to a revised expectation of $2.2 billion in after-tax headwinds from inflation for the full fiscal year 2023, down from the initial projection of $3.3 billion. This should be mitigated through carryover pricing impacts and the potential for further price increases. Additionally, P&G is actively focusing on enhancing productivity through the digitization of operations.

The company has made strategic investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and modular integration through application programming interfaces (APIs). P&G is constructing an AI factory dedicated to automating data science work, which has already demonstrated its effectiveness in 30 use cases across 80% of the business, resulting in a significant reduction in time to value. The implementation of over 450 APIs, the majority of which are constantly reused and perform 3.5 times faster than traditional interfaces, has further contributed to increased productivity.

Furthermore, P&G has adopted a composite approach, combining enterprise platforms with agility-specific digital solutions. These enterprise platforms address common needs in consumer data management, product connectivity, manufacturing, data integration, transaction data warehousing, and machine learning modeling, among other areas, while also providing data and functions for business-specific solutions. This approach maximizes effectiveness, allowing for differentiation without starting from scratch each time. These measures are expected to enhance productivity and support margin growth. Additionally, by utilizing digital tools and technology to leverage consumer data in marketing and advertising efforts, P&G aims to reduce costs per audience and expand its reach, further enhancing productivity through cost reductions.

Moreover, P&G is actively improving its supply chain channel by embracing automation. For example, the company is implementing full automation of quality control systems using sensors, image recognition, and AI across its end-to-end supply chain. This touchless quality program, aiming for flawless quality, is projected to generate over $100 million in savings by reducing manual inspections and material losses. Another area of focus is seamless data interconnection, employing AI and advanced analytics to create a supply network that seamlessly connects suppliers to retailers. These supply chain improvements are expected to yield approximately $1.5 billion in annual productivity savings over the next four years. Additionally, enhanced marketing measures are anticipated to contribute $500 million to $700 million in annual productivity savings over the same period.

Considering the favorable cost environment and the increasing productivity gains, I hold an optimistic view regarding P&G's margin growth prospects.

Valuation and Conclusion

Procter & Gamble's current valuation stands at a 22.93x forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio based on the FY24 ending June 2024 consensus EPS estimate of $6.38 corresponds to a forward P/E ratio of 22.72x. This valuation is a discount versus the company's historical 5-year average forward P/E of 23.85x. The company also has a good forward dividend yield of 2.59%.

Considering the company's strong long-term revenue growth prospects stemming from its presence in essential product categories on a global scale, as well as its potential for margin recovery due to a favorable cost environment and productivity improvements, it is positioned for continued success. This coupled with a reasonable valuation and good dividend yields makes it a buy at the current levels.