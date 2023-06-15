Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutrien: A Stabilized Market Brings Strong FCF (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 15, 2023 8:02 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
263 Followers

Summary

  • Nutrien is projecting to generate strong cash flows for 2023 still, on the back of decent demand.
  • The decrease in guidance however is worrying and in my opinion warrants a downgrade in my rating of the company.
  • Until there is more stability with the company and its margins, I will maintain a hold rating for Nutrien.

Tractor spray fertilizer on green field.

moiseXVII

Investment Summary

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is a renowned global supplier of crop inputs, services, and solutions. With a strong presence in the agriculture industry, Nutrien serves farmers across more than 20 countries worldwide. The company offers a diverse portfolio of fertilizers, seeds, and crop

The guidance the company has for Q2

Guidance (Q1 Report)

The income statement from last report

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

History of the oustanding shares

Outstanding Shares (Macrotrends)

Some balance sheet highlights from last report

Balance Sheet Highlights (Q1 Report)

The stock chart the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
263 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.