moiseXVII

Investment Summary

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is a renowned global supplier of crop inputs, services, and solutions. With a strong presence in the agriculture industry, Nutrien serves farmers across more than 20 countries worldwide. The company offers a diverse portfolio of fertilizers, seeds, and crop protection chemicals, enabling farmers to optimize crop yields and enhance food production.

Guidance (Q1 Report)

With the fertilizer market stabilizing somewhat from the rollercoaster ride that was in 2022, the company is projecting to generate strong cash flows for 2023. This is based on the improved grower profitability and still low inventory levels regarding fertilizers, as noted by the management in the last report. Very notable from the last report is the decreased guidance by the company as they manage through higher cost inventory. This does bring some uncertainty in the short-term, and I don’t think it's impossible we see continued move until the trend reverses and NTR is able to once again grow margins. In my last article I had Nutrien as a buy; I still like the company but will for now have to rate NTR stock a hold.

Quarterly Result

Most notable from the last report is perhaps the lowered guidance the company provided. The pricing environment for fertilizers has been significantly lower from a year ago as demand has slightly softened. Looking at the volumes the company is projecting for 2023, NTR is noting a slight decrease in potash volumes, going from 14.6 million tonnes to 14.3 million tonnes on the higher end. But perhaps the biggest shift is the decrease in EBITDA for both potash and nitrogen. Around 25 - 30% is the expected decrease in EBITDA comparing the guidance from February to the one recently announced. This doesn't really bode well for the short term and has helped push the share price even further down.

Income Statement (Q1 Report)

As the pricing environment for fertilizers has softened so has the sales to NTR too. The margins have taken a big hit, net margins reached a high of around 20% in the second half of 2022, but in Q1 of 2023, took a dive to around 9.5%. Simply a result of lower prices for fertilizers. But this hasn't stopped the company from ensuring shareholders are still getting some value despite this downturn. In the quarter, NTR dedicated over $1 billion for dividends and share repurchases. YoY, the shares outstanding has decreased an astounding 10%. This has certainly helped the shareholders in the company being mitigated some loss in investments. But it also means that NTR sees the current price as a bargain to buy at given the amount of capital they are using for it.

Outstanding Shares (Macrotrends)

Going into the next quarter for the company I want to hopefully see an improvement in the margins for the company. If the market stabilizes for fertilizer prices then I would like to see NTR improving their inventory handling to hopefully streamline it further and in turn improve margins upwards. Looking at the sales for the company, that isn't necessarily something they can control. An uptick in volumes however would be reassuring and I think would be a catalyst for the share price. It would mean demand is strengthening. Looking at the global shipments the company has, interestingly this hasn't been revised down from previous guidance. They still see potash shipments of 63 - 67 million tonnes for the year, despite a decrease in shipments to both Belarus and Russia. In the North American market, the demand seems strong still as the spring season has progressed and grower affordability increased. Worth noting is that nitrogen imports have been lower in North America, creating a tighter supply and helping increase the prices.

All in all, there are some positives to be seen in the market for both potash and nitrogen, but the case is still the same prices are far lower than a year ago and I think it reasonable to assume we won't see 2022 margins for NTR in the short-term at least.

Risks

One of the significant challenges is the volatility in the prices of raw materials essential for fertilizer production, such as natural gas and phosphate rock. Factors like weather patterns, geopolitical issues, and shifts in global supply and demand can impact these prices and pose uncertainties for the industry.

Additionally, the fertilizer market encounters competition from alternative farming methods. Emerging technologies like precision agriculture and vertical farming are gaining traction, as they offer more efficient fertilizer usage. This trend has the potential to influence the long-term demand for fertilizers, especially in developed markets where these innovative techniques are being increasingly adopted.

Financials

Looking at the financials for the company they have undergone some changes from the Q4 report of 2022. The cash position for the company has increased from $900 million to nearly $1.5 billion, a great move to see, helped by the strong cash flows the company is still generating.

But the increase in long-term debts sort of mitigates this increase and doesn't really put NTR in a much better financial position. The long-term debts have increased by $1.5 billion on just a QoQ basis, and NTR is now not far from reaching $10 billion in long-term debts.

Balance Sheet Highlights (Q1 Report)

It should be said that the debts haven't reached levels yet where I would be pulling out from an investment. The net debt/EBITDA still is under 3, and using the lower end of the estimated EBITDA for 2023 ($6.5 billion), the ratio is at 2.12. What would be concerning is if prices continue to dip down and cause NTR to generate even less in EBITDA. Then there is a real case to be made that a slowdown in share buybacks would be necessary to help battle current liabilities and not increasing the dividend could be on the table too.

Right now however I think that NTR still has a solid balance sheet that leaves them with some flexibility financially and they can start acquiring companies and make strong investments again to gain more market share.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Right now NTR is facing a lot of challenges, primarily because of the significantly softer pricing environment they are in compared to a year ago. This doesn't bode well for the company as they won't be able to grow sales on a yearly basis and making assumptions about future earnings becomes very difficult. But NTR seems to notice seem strengthening in the North American market at least. What has me worried is the significantly lower guidance the company presented for 2023.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The p/e sits around 8 on a forward basis, and I think that even though it's very low, it doesn't constitute a buy case right now. For me, NTR will be a hold until I see them raising margins once again. I don't see any harm though in holding shares as NTR is at a very aggressive rate buying back shares, down about 10% YoY thanks to the FCF still remaining very solid. There are plenty of companies that have exposure to the fertilizer industry and most of them have seen a decrease in sales. As a more international option to NTR, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) comes to mind. They have a strong dividend right now that is supported by a solid balance sheet and robust cash flows. For a growth play, I think that ICL could be very interesting. Compared to NTR they even have better margins and a lower forward valuation.

But for NTR though I will rate them a hold right now, down from my previous buy rating given the uncertainty I see the coming quarters bringing and the significantly lower guidance they provided.