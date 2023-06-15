Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assertio Holdings: Promising Small Cap With Strong Financials And Strategic Plans

Jun. 15, 2023 8:05 AM ETAssertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)1 Comment
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Assertio Holdings, a pharmaceutical company, has demonstrated solid financials and growth potential, with a focus on reducing debt levels and increasing cash generation through strategic acquisitions.
  • The company's liquidity position has improved over the past few years, with increasing current and cash ratios indicating a well-managed leverage condition.
  • Despite potential risks such as increasing competition from generics and supply chain vulnerabilities, Assertio's strong financial structures and progress make it a suitable buy-rated stock.

Pharmacist making notes on a digital tablet

Cunaplus_M.Faba/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) is a pharmaceutical company that operates on a non-personal promotional model. Their commercial portfolio comprises various branded products that primarily focus on three categories: neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. The company has leveraged its portfolio

ASRT's capital structure

Author

ASRT's cash structure

Author

ASRT's liquidity ratios

Author

ASRT financial metrics

Y-Charts

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.48K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.