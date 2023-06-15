Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fortinet: Long-Term Winner With Concerning Near-Term Outlook

Jun. 15, 2023 8:08 AM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)
Summary

  • Fortinet has built a unique security business that is exposed to secular growth themes, like SASE and OT security.
  • The pandemic caused a surge in demand for security hardware and Fortinet is still working its way through a backlog of orders.
  • A normalization of demand, along with a deteriorating macro environment, is likely to create significant headwinds over the next 1-2 years.

Cyber Security Ransomware Email Phishing Encrypted Technology, Digital Information Protected Secured

Just_Super

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is viewed primarily as a firewall company, but the company has strong capabilities in both hardware and software and is benefiting from the convergence of security and networking. Performance has been strong over the past few years, in large

Cybersecurity Platform Journey

Figure 1: Cybersecurity Platform Journey (source: Fortinet)

Convergence of Networking and Security

Figure 2: Convergence of Networking and Security (source: Fortinet)

Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market

Figure 3: Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market (source: Fortinet)

Job Openings Mentioning Cybersecurity in the Job Requirements

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Cybersecurity in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Fortinet's Core Platform and Enhanced Platform Technology

Figure 5: Fortinet's Core Platform and Enhanced Platform Technology (source: Fortinet)

Fortinet Security Fabric Expansion

Figure 6: Fortinet Security Fabric Expansion (source: Fortinet)

Fortinet ASIC Families

Figure 7: Fortinet ASIC Families (source: Fortinet)

Fortinet Revenue

Figure 8: Fortinet Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet Customer / Geography / Industry Exposure

Figure 9: Fortinet Customer / Geography / Industry Exposure (source: Fortinet)

Number of 1+ Million USD Deals

Table 1: Number of 1+ Million USD Deals (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Job Openings Mentioning Fortinet in the Job Requirements

Figure 10: Job Openings Mentioning Fortinet in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Fortinet Job Openings

Figure 11: Fortinet Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

Fortinet 2025 Financial Targets

Table 2: Fortinet 2025 Financial Targets (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet Gross Profit Margins

Figure 12: Fortinet Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet Operating Profit Margins

Figure 13: Fortinet Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet Relative Valuation

Figure 14: Fortinet Relative Valuation (source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.54K Followers
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

