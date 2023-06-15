Just_Super

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is viewed primarily as a firewall company, but the company has strong capabilities in both hardware and software and is benefiting from the convergence of security and networking. Performance has been strong over the past few years, in large part due to an extremely strong demand environment. There are early signs that demand is beginning to weaken though, which presents a downside risk.

Market

A number of trends are driving Fortinet's business at the moment. Customers are focused on consolidating vendors in an attempt to reduce costs and complexity. Platforms may also have greater access to data, which can improve outcomes for AI driven solutions.

75% of large organizations are actively pursuing a vendor consolidation strategy. Stated reasons for doing this include:

Increase efficacy by integrating multiple components (55%)

Increase effectiveness by allowing broader reach and visibility (55%)

Easier management through a reduction in the number of separate tools (43%)

Cost (35%)

Figure 1: Cybersecurity Platform Journey (source: Fortinet)

Networking and security are also converging, which is behind the formation of the SASE market. Fortinet believes that the recent proliferation of endpoints means that it is no longer feasible to overlay security on top of networking in the datacenter. Firewalls need to work seamlessly with networking and security applications across the company's entire infrastructure.

The convergence of networking and security can:

Reduce complexity by eliminating products

Improve the efficiency of operations by providing a single-pane

Enable end-to-end measurement of digital experiences

Reduce costs

Figure 2: Convergence of Networking and Security (source: Fortinet)

Security spending is also gaining share of IT budgets over time, due to evolving IT architectures, increasing threat volumes and more complex attacks. In particular, remote work, cloud computing and a proliferation of connected devices have expanded the attack surface. These trends have created a number of opportunities, including:

SASE

Cloud Security

Zero Trust

Endpoint

Operational Technology (OT) Security

Fortinet estimates that its total addressable market will grow to 249 billion USD by 2026. While this is a large opportunity, the market is competitive, and Fortinet faces a number of companies with unique capabilities.

Figure 3: Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market (source: Fortinet)

Cybersecurity has proven somewhat more resilient than other IT segments over the past 12 months, but cracks are now beginning to show. Hardware demand is also probably inflated at the moment as vendors are still working their way through backlogs that were formed during the pandemic.

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Cybersecurity in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

Fortinet

Fortinet is a leader in SD-WAN and Network Firewalls that is differentiated by its expertise in both hardware and software. Fortinet has developed its own ASICs which provides better performance at a lower cost. There are also new network security cases which traditional vendors cannot address using a software solution running on a CPU. In addition to this, Fortinet has an integrated network operating system which ties all of the components of its platform together.

Figure 5: Fortinet's Core Platform and Enhanced Platform Technology (source: Fortinet)

FortiOS is an integrated platform offering security and networking functionality across local and wide-area networks, endpoints and cloud. It is at the core of Fortinet's Security Fabric and integrates the other components.

Figure 6: Fortinet Security Fabric Expansion (source: Fortinet)

Traditional CPU-based solutions are inefficient, which is why Fortinet developed proprietary ASIC technology. Application Specific Integrated Circuits are designed to perform certain tasks, which makes them efficient and productive at those tasks. In comparison, CPUs enable general functionality.

Fortinet believes that its ASICs are vastly better than comparable NGFWs at tasks like:

Stateful Firewall Throughput

IPsec VPN Performance

Concurrent Sessions

Sessions per Second

Threat Protection

SSL Inspection

Fortinet's SPU provides 5-10x better performance, contributing to a lower total cost of ownership. Customers deploying Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solutions achieve an estimated 300% ROI over three years with a payback period of only eight months. This enables Fortinet to achieve extremely high product gross profit margins. This product advantage requires investment though. Fortinet has over 2,600 engineers, 67% of which are dedicated to software and 33% of which are dedicated to hardware.

Figure 7: Fortinet ASIC Families (source: Fortinet)

Morgan Stanley estimates that for every appliance Fortinet sells, they generate roughly 0.50 USD of ARR. There are two subscriptions associated with firewalls, FortiCare and FortiGuard. FortiGuard Security Services is a suite of security services that assess risk and adjust the Fortinet Security Fabric in an automated manner. FortiCare Professional Services help ensure Fortinet deployments are optimized. Fortinet also offers product-agnostic consulting services.

While Fortinet has a broad product portfolio, its strengths in hardware, networking and network security make the SASE and OT security markets particularly attractive.

Fortinet views SASE as a convergence of security and networking, and is taking a single vendor approach to the market. The company is strong in SD-WAN relative to many competitors in the market. Fortinet's SD-WAN business alone is roughly a 1 billion USD bookings business. If SD-WAN is counted as part of SASE, Fortinet believes it is the market leader.

MPLS spend is currently around 45 billion USD annually and the SD-WAN market is estimated to be about 10% of that and growing close to 30% YoY. Multiprotocol Label Switching is a networking technology that routes traffic using the shortest path based on "labels" rather than network addresses. Top vendors include Cisco, VMware, Palo Alto Networks and HP. Fortinet believes that it has an enormous cost advantage due to the fact that it has integrated its SD-WAN solution with security and has developed its own ASIC.

Fortinet's operating system and price performance advantage from its ASICs could provide the company with an advantage in the SASE market, particularly amongst smaller organizations. At the moment SASE is targeted more at enterprises in the cloud, whereas Fortinet wants to make it more affordable and universal across on-prem and the cloud. In the US, there is something like 20-30 million SMBs, of which less than 20% have any network security protection.

Fortinet is also differentiated by its approach to Points of Presence. Fortinet has many of its own POPs, and including colocation facilities, the total is something like a few hundred to a thousand. The cost of ownership is estimated to be around half compared to leasing or renting. Fortinet has stated that telco costs can ramp quickly, causing some SASE companies to lose money.

Like any good strategy, Fortinet's approach involves tradeoffs. While ASICs offer better performance at a lower cost, their functionality is limited. In comparison, Cloudflare (NET) promotes the fact that its software is independent of the underlying hardware. Cloudflare is targeting a broader range of use cases though, making ASICs unfeasible. Neither approach is inherently superior, rather these are two very different companies with overlap in some markets.

OT Security is another area of Fortinet's business that is growing in importance, with around 10% of bookings coming from OT Security. The rise of 5G and IoT are tailwinds for OT security, and it is also a focus area for the federal government.

OT systems have often been air gapped in the past, but IoT is changing this, increasing the important of OT security. Most OT devices have limited computing power and run older OSs, making network security the best form of protection. A firewall can inspect traffic for malicious content and enforce access controls.

Financial Analysis

Fortinet's growth has been robust in recent years, across both products and services. Product revenue growth in particular has been strong over the past 2-3 years. The pandemic appears to have caused a surge in demand, and Fortinet is still trying to work its way through this. Underlying product demand is likely significantly below current sales levels though, meaning that when Fortinet's backlog is exhausted the company will face significant headwinds. The service business may be somewhat isolated from this, as adoption of new products is expanding, but service sales are also in many cases tied to product sales. SD-WAN and OT bookings together currently account for around 25% of total bookings.

Early signs of this dynamic began to appear in the first quarter of 2023, with product growth beginning to stall. Pipeline growth in January was stronger than in 2022, but this has been a common observation within cybersecurity, with many companies facing difficulties closing deals. There are also signs that headwinds have accelerated in the second quarter.

Figure 8: Fortinet Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet has a diversified customer base across both geographies and industries, which has likely helped dampen growth volatility over the past few years. Fortinet's customer base also skews towards SMBs relative to many peers.

Figure 9: Fortinet Customer / Geography / Industry Exposure (source: Fortinet)

Fortinet's platform strategy appears to be successfully driving expansion / a move upmarket, evidenced by the number of larger deals landed over the past few years.

Table 1: Number of 1+ Million USD Deals (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

The number of job openings mentioning Fortinet in the job requirements has fallen off in 2023, a possible indicator of softening customer demand.

Figure 10: Job Openings Mentioning Fortinet in the Job Requirements (source: Revealera.com)

The number of Fortinet job openings has also fallen off sharply in recent months. This could be viewed as supportive of margins going forward, but given how quickly it has occurred, probably has negative growth implications.

Figure 11: Fortinet Job Openings (source: Revealera.com)

While the near-term is looking cloudy, Fortinet is well positioned to capitalize on a large opportunity in the long run. The company is targeting 8 billion USD revenue with an operating profit margin in excess of 25% in 2025, a CAGR of slightly in excess of 20%.

Table 2: Fortinet 2025 Financial Targets (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Service and product gross profit margins have been fairly stable in recent years, but Fortinet's overall gross profit margin should continue to drift upwards over time as the relative importance of services increases.

Figure 12: Fortinet Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Fortinet's operating profit margins continue to improve with scale, something that many companies struggle to realize. This indicates both strong underlying unit economics and a genuine competitive advantage that is being sustained or even improved over time. Consistently achieving operating profit margins in excess of 30% would go a long way towards justifying the company's current valuation.

Figure 13: Fortinet Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Fortinet)

Valuation

Fortinet's stock appears to be broadly priced in line with peers given its current growth rate and profitability. Given the strength of the business, Fortinet deserves a premium valuation, but growth is also likely to decelerate significantly over the next 1-2 years as the COVID backlog is exhausted. A deteriorating macro environment could also threaten Fortinet's business, particularly given its exposure to SMBs and retail, manufacturing and financial services customers.