NextDecade: Don't Get Too Excited On The TotalEnergies News

Summary

  • NextDecade entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners for the development of the Rio Grande LNG project.
  • The partnership de-risks the project and is a major step towards funding the project.
  • However, it’s unclear what stake NEXT will retain in the Rio Grande LNG facility, while Total is buying into NEXT at much lower than current market prices.

LNG terminal on Krk island aerial view

xbrchx/iStock via Getty Images

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) took an important step towards taking a final investment decision on its long-awaited Rio Grande LNG project by entering into framework agreements with TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Global Infrastructure Partners

NextDecade stock price
Data by YCharts

Rio Grande LNG project

Rio Grande LNG project (NEXT)

Rio Grande LNG production

Planned production process (NEXT)

NextDecade Phase 1 contracted capacity

Phase 1 contracted capacity (NEXT)

Rio Grande LNG expected EPC cost

Rio Grande LNG cost (NEXT)

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.54K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

