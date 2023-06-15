Powell Sets A Bear Trap With A Hawkish Pause
Summary
- The Fed updated its economic projections with the potential for two additional rate hikes this year.
- The intent was to anchor inflation expectations and temper enthusiasm for risk assets.
- The bears will use the hawkish rhetoric to bolster their narrative, but those who follow that line of thinking are falling into a bear trap.
As expected, the Federal Reserve paused at yesterday’s meeting for the first time in 15 months, choosing to leave short-term rates unchanged in a range of 5.00-5.25%. It should have also come as no surprise to hear Chairman Powell carry a hawkish tone during his press conference, along with the pause, as financial markets have performed exceedingly well this year, and Fed officials do not want to encourage speculation that might undermine the disinflationary trend. Building on that tone, the Fed’s update to its Summary of Economic Projections forecast the possibility of two additional rate hikes this year coupled with no rate cuts. Initially, this unnerved investors, and the major market averages moved sharply lower. Yet the S&P 500 rebounded to close with a small gain by the end of the day, as most now recognize that the Fed’s message is more about rhetoric than reality. In turn, I think Chairman Powell set a bear trap for those who can’t decipher between the two.
The Fed updated its outlook for the economy this year by increasing the rate of growth from 0.4% to 1.0% and lowering the unemployment rate from 4.5% to 4.1%. It also raised its expectation for year-end core inflation from 3.6% to 3.9%, which is why it sees the potential for two additional quarter-point rate increases to 5.6%. If the Fed were really concerned about the progress on lowering core inflation, then why would it pause at yesterday’s meeting and add additional rate hikes over the next six months? That makes absolutely no sense, unless the goal is to manage inflation expectations, as well as temper further speculation in risk assets.
The pundits who have been wrong all year long, calling for a recession and/or retest of the bear market lows, will undoubtedly attempt to use the Fed’s rhetoric to revitalize their bearish narrative. I think they are falling into a tremendous bear trap. Chairman Powell will not acknowledge that the rate-hike cycle has ended until we are within sight of the Fed’s inflation target. The forecast for the possibility of two more rate hikes is intended to anchor inflation expectations and hopefully temper investor enthusiasm for the stock market, as the economy has outperformed the Fed’s own projections. This is why the futures market is only pricing in one additional rate hike this year, despite what Chairman Powell said, and it is also why the S&P 500 recovered all of its losses yesterday to close with a small gain. I still believe the rate-hike cycle is over.
As for the reality on the ground, the chart below tells you where the rate of inflation is headed, and it isn’t rocket science. The Producer Price Index fell 0.3% last month, which was well below expectations for a 0.1% decline. Producer prices precede consumer prices, and the annual rate has now fallen to 1.1%. I will share a chart of the Consumer Price Index at some point over the coming months, and I expect it will look just like the chart you see below. This is why the bull market should continue to march on for the remainder of 2023.
That said, the major market averages, and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) in particular, have had tremendous bull market runs. They are due for a pause or a pullback, which will be the trap that bears fall into when they view a pause to refresh as a resumption of the bear market that ended last October.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
