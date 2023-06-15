Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
After Fed Meeting, ECB's Turn

Summary

  • China's rate cut and likely additional supportive measures after disappointing data helped lift the CSI 300 by 1.6%, the most this year.
  • The Hang Seng rose by nearly 2.2%, the most in three months.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is snapping a three-day advance and US index futures are trading lower.
  • The greenback is mixed now, mostly inside yesterday's ranges.
  • Most EM currencies, outside of a few central European currencies and the Chinese yuan, are sporting softer profiles today.

Christine Lagarde Press Conference Following ECB Governing Council Meeting

Andreas Rentz

Overview

The Fed's hawkish hold and signal that it may raise rates two more times this year sent ripples through the capital markets. Risk appetites have been dealt a blow. However, China's rate cut and likely additional supportive measures after

Fed Reserve summary of economic projections, June 2023

This article was written by

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

