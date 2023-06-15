Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Markets Speak: Understand The Herding Effect

Jun. 15, 2023 9:19 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDXNVDA, VTI1 Comment
Summary

  • The herding effect in financial markets is strong.
  • Keynes famously referred to the herding effect as animal spirits—literally the natural tendency of investors to act like a herd of animals.
  • The natural herding effect of investors is strengthened by Federal Reserve gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity from the financial system.
Stock Exchange

Marcio Silva

The influence of herd behavior on financial markets is significant. This concept, termed "animal spirits" by the celebrated economist Sir John Maynard Keynes, represents the instinctual drive of market participants who often act collectively out of fear or greed, similar to a herd of animals.

Harry Long profile picture
Harry Long
4.16K Followers
Harry Long is the inventor of Hedged Contango Capture and Hedged Convexity Capture and is the Managing Partner of Zomma, an innovative algorithm creator. Mr. Long is a globally recognized expert on the research and development of algorithmic investment strategies. The Zomma IP portfolio of algorithms is sought after by some of the world’s largest trading institutions. Mr. Long's algorithms have been used by institutions such as: Cargill, Macquarie, Castleton, and Freepoint. Zomma helps institutions create long term value by replacing emotional decision making with cutting edge technology based upon objective evidence. Mr. Long is a graduate of Rice University with a B.A. in Economics. www.ZommaEngine.com

