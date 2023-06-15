Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petco Health and Wellness: Little Top Line Growth And Poor Earnings

Summary

  • Petco Health and Wellness sees little top line growth and a major decline in earnings.
  • Petco has an omnichannel sales business model, however it is struggling to compete against larger and more digitally aligned peers.
  • Cautious of decreasing gross profit margin and downward trending stock price.

Petco Animal Supplies store in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The pet industry is booming; in 2022, Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets, with sales of $143.6 billion projected for 2023. However, not all companies are successfully tapping into this opportunity. Although Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (

graph

One year stock trend versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Annual pet expenditure in the USA (americanpetproducts.org)

table

Revenue TTM by quarter (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative peer comparison (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Annual gross profit (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Relative gross profit margin (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Normalised basic EPS (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Balance sheet versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Relative one year price return (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Quant rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

This article was written by

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

