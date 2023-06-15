Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Halma plc (HLMAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 15, 2023 8:31 AM ETHalma plc (HLMAF), HALMY
Halma plc (OTCPK:HLMAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 15, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Ronchetti - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Gunning - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Ronchetti

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our full year results presentation. I'm pleased to be here to report a strong set of results, my first as Chief Executive.

As you'll hear, once again, they show the strength of our sustainable growth model and the value of having exceptional talent and teams across our organization. I'd like to start by thanking everyone at Halma for their hard work and dedication and their contributions to our significant progress over the last 12 months.

I'd also like to welcome Steve Gunning, who joined as Halma’s fourth ever CFO in January. Steve was most recently CFO at IAG and I'm delighted that he's here with me today and is a part of my leadership team going forward.

In a few moments Steve will give you more insight into our financial performance. But first, I wanted to share a few reflections on what's driving Halma's success and the substantial opportunities that I see ahead of us.

And if I start by going back to 2016, when I was first introduced to Halma alright, I remember then being really impressed by so many things: The purpose-driven nature of the group, the positive impact that we had on the world, the clarity and success of our sustainable growth model, the culture and the diversity of the talented people that I met. And I knew then that this was a special company and something that I wanted to be a part of moving forward.

And it's this feeling that's grown stronger over the past seven years and has really deepened over the past six months. As

