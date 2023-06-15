Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Drug Maker Junshi Seeks Swiss Cure For Cash Woes

Jun. 15, 2023 9:44 AM ETShanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (SHJBF)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.62K Followers

Summary

  • Junshi Biosciences reported dismal results in the first quarter, with operating income plunging nearly 60% and its net loss expanding by 37%.
  • Hopes of a big revenue boost from an oral Covid drug have been dashed, and the company may not recoup its investment in the short term.
  • Investors may be left wondering whether the company can serve up a positive plot twist to inspire fresh confidence for the future.

Biotechnology

nicolas_

The biotech aims to raise 3.4 billion yuan through Swiss GDRs in its second major fund-raising push in just over six months.

As local equity markets flounder, Chinese drug companies are heading westwards in their quest for cash. And the

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.62K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.