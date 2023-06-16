Bargain Alert: 2 'Coiled Spring' Dividends Waiting To Rip Higher
Summary
- I am transforming my portfolio into a perpetual cash-flow machine.
- Discounted dividends are much-needed fuel for this machine.
- Unleash your portfolio’s true potential with the income method.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Dividend Opportunities. Learn More »
Co-authored with "Hidden Opportunities"
Science has always been one of my favorite subjects since middle school. Among the ocean of topics, I particularly enjoyed learning about metals and carbon compounds in chemistry, and velocity, energy, and electricity in Physics. My interest in these topics formed the premise of pursuing engineering in college and graduate school.
One of the most fundamental components of most mechanical devices is a simple elastic object called the spring. Springs come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. But no matter how they look, they all work the same way; they store and release energy. Whether it is automobiles and compressors, the pen you write with, or the mattress you sleep on, the tiny spring forms the basis of our everyday lives.
Similarly, discounted securities form the basis of long-term investing, and dividend-paying ones have tremendous potential “energy” to unleash upon your portfolio. We will now discuss two 'coiled spring' dividends that have the potential to be very rewarding for your long-term income portfolio.
Pick #1: AT&T - Yield 7%
U.S. telecom stocks had quite the roller coaster recently when the rumor mill began discussions around Amazon’s (AMZN) intent to offer prime members low-cost or free wireless services. AT&T (T) is down significantly due to the news and potential disruption concerns in the oligopoly market, but the entire charade lacks tangible substance.
Firstly, Amazon has denied the initiative.
"We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don’t have plans to add wireless at this time."- Amazon spokesperson
Secondly, U.S. telecom has seen this before, and it was through another Big Tech player just a few years ago. Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) launched Fi Wireless (Formerly Project Fi) in 2015, with the threat of affordable wireless. This announcement and subsequent launch brought fear among the investor community, with the expectation of disruption in the industry. Mr. Market reacted predictably, creating ripples in the stock prices of AT&T and Verizon (VZ). Source
Since its inception, Fi has operated as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (‘MVNO’). This means it doesn’t own or manage its infrastructure but utilizes those of the more established players – T-Mobile (TMUS) and US Cellular (USM). Google doesn’t report subscriber count, but a guesstimate from Prepaidcompare.net pegs the number in the 500,000 range.
Small adoption aside, the noteworthy point is that GOOG didn’t bother setting up its own infrastructure. And AMZN, if they decide to pursue this in the future, wouldn't go down that path either. Setting up reliable wireless infrastructure across the fourth largest country in the world is a costly ordeal, and the e-commerce giant will likely partner with existing telecom companies to provide a focused service to its members.
Mr. Market, as always, reacted without thinking, and the stock fell after the rumors floated.
A lot has been discussed about AT&T’s upcoming debt maturities. AT&T continues to project $16 billion (or higher) free cash flow for FY 2023. Based on the $8 billion expected dividend payments for the fiscal year, the company will have another $8 billion to extinguish its maturing debt. Considering ~$6 billion is due before December 2023, the company is well-positioned to accomplish this without causing an impact on shareholder income.
Think this is impossible? In Q3 2021, AT&T's total debt was recorded at $171 billion, which has been reduced to $143 billion in ~ two years. Sure, the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) spin-off boosted the initial debt reduction efforts. However, with the 5G and Fiber capex requirements tapering off from FY 2024, the company’s predictable earnings are well-positioned to generate higher FCF and reduce debt meaningfully. Over the next five years, we can expect to see total debt decline to $109 billion, and this aligns well with the company’s objectives to achieve a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio in the 2.5x range.
In this higher interest rate environment, debt is a critical factor weighing down AT&T’s valuation. But business performance remains strong with growing 5G and Fiber coverage. FY 2023 numbers will show Adj. EBITDA growth and adequate dividend coverage. While investors may not see dividend increases this year, the current payment is sustainable. At a 6.1x forward PE, AT&T is massively discounted and presents a solid bargain from a business that forms the basis of digital connectivity in America. Grab more shares to collect the 7% yield and take advantage of the irrational and impatient sell-off.
Pick #2: BTO - Yield 9.7%
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) is a Closed-End Fund (‘CEF’) composed heavily of U.S. banking, capital markets, insurance, and financial services firms. Considering to invest in a fund consisting primarily of U.S. banks right after three bank failures can be unnerving. But the best opportunities are born in the deepest of sector-level crises, and BTO’s active management strategy has proven to be effective in risk management and sustainable shareholder returns. Source
Looking at BTO’s top portfolio names as of March 2023, notable changes have occurred since December 2022. BTO currently has KKR & Company (KKR) and Ares Management (ARES) as its top holdings. This is a prudent shift into alternative assets as they provide the unique combination of higher yields and a defensive return stream with a low correlation to broad asset classes.
BTO has 163 holdings but minimal exposure to banks that may be categorized as ones with a risky specialty. The CEF is modestly leveraged at ~21% to boost the 5.2% average portfolio coupon. BTO’s quarterly $0.65/share distribution calculates to a spectacular 9.7% annualized yield.
Notably, BTO has experienced a sharp price (and NAV) drop since March 2023 due to the U.S. banking sector's woes. From Q1 earnings, we see that banks are getting highly selective with their lending and have significantly increased their loan loss provisions. Despite these precautionary measures, the sector is resilient, and we will see more prominent firms strengthen from the crisis. Over time, BTO is well-positioned to see continued NAV recovery.
Prudent long-term income investors should recognize that the point of heightened fear is the time when generational opportunities are born. This is the time to buy a diversified pool of U.S. banking stocks through a quality fund like BTO. You can sit back, collect the income, and look at your holding when the hysteric crowd wakes up and realizes what they missed.
Conclusion
AT&T and BTO are attractive dividend payers in the current market and offer up to +9% yields. However, these are only two of our strong and diversified income lineup.
At High Dividend Opportunities, we implement the income method in our investments. Our objective is to convert a portfolio into a reliable and sustainable income producing machine. This machine runs all day everyday, day and night. It runs when you are awake, and it runs when you are asleep. The HDO machine is built with +42 individual dividend payers and targets an overall yield of +9%. Our machine is built to last a lifetime and has been predictably chugging along through this bear market.
The parts for the cash machine are on sale, and you can unleash the true potential of your portfolio by buying these bargains. Sit back, relax, and let these coiled springs do what they do best.
If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.
We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.
We are offering a limited-time sale get 28% off your first year. Get started!
Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!
This article was written by
I am a former Investment and Commercial Banker with over 35 years of experience in the field. I have been advising both individuals and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991. I am the lead analyst at High Dividend Opportunities, the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for 6 years running.
Our unique Income Method fuels our portfolio and generates yields of +9% alongside steady capital gains. We have generated 16% average annual returns for our 7,500+ members, so they see their portfolios grow even while living off of their income! Join us for a 2-week free trial and get access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% overall yield. Our motto is: No one needs to invest alone!
In addition to being a former Certified Public Accountant ("CPA") from the State of Arizona (License # 8693-E), I hold a BS Degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, and a Masters degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management (Arizona). I currently serve as a CEO of Aiko Capital Ltd, an investment research company incorporated in the UK. My Research and Articles have been featured on Forbes, Yahoo Finance, TheStreet, Investing.com, ETFdailynews, NASDAQ.Com, FXEmpire, and of course, on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on this page to get alerts whenever I publish new articles.
The service is supported by a large team of seasoned income authors who specialize in all sub-sectors of the high-yield space to bring you the best available opportunities. By having 6 experts on your side, each of whom invest in our own recommendations, you can count on the best advice. (We wouldn't follow it ourselves if we didn't truly believe it!)
In addition to myself, our experts include:
3) Philip Mause
4) PendragonY
We cover all aspects and sectors in the high yield space including dividend stocks, CEFs, baby bonds, preferreds, REITs, and more! To learn more about “High Dividend Opportunities” and see if you qualify for a free trial, please check out our landing page:
High Dividend Opportunities ('HDO') is a service by Aiko Capital Ltd, a limited company - All rights are reserved.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTO, AT&T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.