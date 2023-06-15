John Kevin

Introduction

The most annoying part of an investment analyst's job isn't so much making mistakes, but getting ahead of predicted events. Obviously, my recent bearish calls on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) (SP500) proved wrong in practice - the upside risks such as the continuation of AI mania, the greed of the masses, and a bit stronger-than-expected economic indicators sent the market even higher into the overbought territory.

TME [proprietary data], Refinitiv

From today's perspective, however, my main argument for the downside is still valid and hasn't aged - Wall Street's expectations seem too high against the backdrop of the approaching peak in economic activity. Perhaps the recession is delayed, but the market isn't as protected as the Street believes, in my opinion.

Why Do I Think So?

One of my bearish arguments from late May 2023 was related to EPS projections, which seemed to me at the time to be absolutely unrealistically positive, based on Morgan Stanley's macro model, which proved successful in predicting the decline in 2022. A recent note from the bank's chief strategist, Mike Wilson [June 12, 2023 - proprietary source], indicates that the model still predicts a sharp decline in earnings per share this year:

Mike Wilson [June 12, 2023 - proprietary source]

Morgan Stanley's report from 2 years ago predicted that the current economic cycle would be characterized by higher intensity but shorter duration compared to previous cycles. This assessment was based on similarities observed with the post-World War II period. In both cases, there was a release of accumulated savings during times of supply constraints, leading to a surge in inflation. The rebound in fundamentals and asset prices occurred rapidly, reaching previous cycle highs in a historically quick manner. The unexpected boom in inflation and earnings in 2021 eventually prompted the Federal Reserve to tighten policy at the fastest rate seen in four decades, surprising many. Now, it's expected that there will be another surprise as earnings decline significantly in 2023, followed by a rebound in 2024-25, creating a "boom/bust" scenario.

Mike Wilson [June 12, 2023 - proprietary source]

So it looks like we're currently in the earnings decline stage of the boom/bust cycle described above. Earnings should decline as inflation falls, particularly for the S&P due to its exposure to goods, MS notes. Labor inflation remains persistent, adding to margin pressure. The return of inflation limits the effectiveness of proactive accommodative monetary policy. Fiscal policy support may be limited due to the suspension of the debt ceiling and the potential end of certain fiscal programs, dragging on growth in the latter half of 2023.

And since I'm talking about fiscal programs, I can't get past the impending resumption of payments by 40 million Americans on their student loans - that's potentially a $15.8 billion [monthly] headwind to the U.S. spending budget, as the average student debt holder will have to make an incremental monthly payment of ~$390 starting this fall. According to Barclays [proprietary source], this represents a headwind of ~8% of monthly income, affecting 16% of the U.S. population.

Barclays [June 13, 2023 - proprietary source] Barclays [June 13, 2023 - proprietary source]

That falling personal income [as a result of rising interest expenditures] should lead to lower consumption - that's a basic macroeconomic concept that is hard to disagree with. From the same theory, we know that corporate profits play an important role in the economic cycle. The question now is: How will companies behave when they see demand weakening? I think the answer is obvious: they'll have to cut back on production. If you think about it, that's probably why ISM PMI hasn't hit bottom as everyone expected - a move down or a freeze at the current low level seems very likely to me.

Tradingeconomics.com

In recent months, the market has focused on falling inflation as the main positive moment, completely ignoring that if inflation falls and demand cools simultaneously, profit margins should shrink. That's why the ISM manufacturing price series is still declining, and I don't think that will bode well for S&P 500 EPS revisions.

Mike Wilson [June 12, 2023 - proprietary source]

The BEA US national profits series aligns closely with reported stock market profit measures. The below chart shared by Societe Generale's Albert Edwards in his recent note [June 14, 2023 - proprietary source] reveals that profit margins are not only elevated relative to historical levels but also highlight the diminishing relevance of corporate taxes over the past 50 years. The pre-tax series, indicated by the red line, is considered a better indicator of underlying corporate profitability. On this pre-tax measure, domestic non-financial profit margins have recently surpassed the peak observed in 1950:

Societe Generale's Albert Edwards [June 14, 2023 - proprietary source]

Albert Edwards believes that the recent increase in unit profits after the pandemic, despite significant rises in unit costs, is unprecedented. He argues that this phenomenon, which he refers to as "profit-led inflation" or "Greedflation," plays a significant role in shaping the current economic landscape.

According to Edwards, regardless of whether we analyze unit profit data or profits as a share of nominal GDP or Gross Value Added, the margins of companies today remain close to peak levels. This suggests that "Greedflation," which keeps profits elevated for an extended period, has delayed the onset of a recession. That same "Greedflation" has apparently slowed the decline in domestic profits and consequently reduced the severity of the current investment downturn.

Societe Generale's Albert Edwards [June 14, 2023 - proprietary source]

But this effect is not permanent. Please note that inventories in the chart above are part of business investments, so their future dynamics are very important in predicting GDP movement [in this particular model]. And the dynamics of inventories, in turn, tend to lag somewhat behind business sales and EPS, both of which are now predicting a decline for this metric:

Societe Generale's Albert Edwards [June 14, 2023 - proprietary source]

Surprisingly, against the backdrop of the above, analysts paint a rosy future for the S&P 500's EPS forwarding figures:

Societe Generale's Albert Edwards [June 14, 2023 - proprietary source]

Edwards argues that analysts, who are celebrating companies' higher margins at the micro level, have failed to recognize the macroeconomic implications of Greedflation. This includes the fact that prolonged high profits and inflation result in higher and longer-lasting interest rates, leading to a deeper and longer recession. Additionally, due to labor shortages and increased operational gearing of the corporate sector, profits could potentially plummet in the coming quarters.

But how low may EPS fall? I haven't developed my econometric model yet - but Morgan Stanley already has one. According to it, earnings are expected to fall by 16% [compared to sell-side analysts' forecasts of a 2.4% increase in their 2023 earnings expectations].

Mike Wilson [June 12, 2023 - proprietary source]

The Bottom Line

I don't presume to judge exactly when the S&P 500 Index and the broad market might fall - I just give you food for thought from time to time based on common sense and macroeconomics. Sometimes greed overrides both of these things and drives the markets higher - a characteristic of all bubbles that you should get used to. The moving average of the put call ratio hasn't yet turned upward, which can only mean one thing - the risk appetite of market participants is very, very high.

Richard Excell's newsletter [June 11, 2023]

However, when it does turn up, which seems increasingly probable in the near future, it might be wise to exercise caution and consider taking a step back, taking into account the overly optimistic stance of equity investors, Richard Excell notes in his recent newsletter.

I could be wrong and the markets will continue to go up - the upside risks remain the same and anyone short the market these days should know how to deal with that.

Despite the upside risks, however, I remain bearish on SPY/SPX and the broad market. My earlier calls were too early, in my opinion, but haven't lost their fundamental significance.

Thank you for reading! Please, let me know what you think in the comment section below!