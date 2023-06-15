Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teva Pharmaceutical: New Growth Plan Could Restore Investor Confidence

Acutel
Summary

  • TEVA's new plan will see it shift its focus and resources to innovative medicines like Austedo that enjoy higher margins than generics.
  • Austedo has been performing well historically, with plans to grow its sales to $2.5 billion in 2027 from the $1.2 billion expected in 2023.
  • If the new growth plan is successful, the upside will be immense as TEVA is currently valued like a failing company.
  • The risks, however, are significant and investors need to keep an eye out on debt and the pace of the slowdown in the generics business.

Teva logo on its USA headquarters building in Parsippany, NJ, USA.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is a well established pharmaceutical multinational that is known for its dominant position in the global generic drugs business. Headquartered in Israel and incorporated in 1944, TEVA has a significant presence in North America and

TEVA vs S&P 500 past 5 years

TEVA vs S&P 500 past 5 years (Seeking Alpha)

TEVA market cap

TEVA R&D

Teva Investor Day Presentation

New prescriptions and refills steadily growing

New prescriptions and refills steadily growing (Teva )

Several launches planned for next 3 years

Several launches planned for next 3 years (Teva)

We are global investors who invest in good companies at fair valuation and speculate on all else, subject to the risk exposure we can afford

