Investment thesis

Reviewing my previous coverage on adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), it seems like the new CEO is making progress on the targets that he laid out. In particular, management restated its conviction that it can achieve a 10% EBIT margin, as well as its optimistic assessment of China and its potential to reinvigorate the adidas brand. Given that the story of ADDYY is whether or not management can deliver, the repeated assurances were a great way to win over investors. A new management team with the potential to revitalize a global brand is what makes ADDYY an appealing large cap turnaround story, in my opinion. If the turnaround is successful, ADDY would be a promising investment because its growth rate has the potential to return to its double-digit historical average and its EBIT margin has the potential to expand to 10%, both of would, will lead to robust earnings growth. However, the onus of proof is extremely heavy in this case for the new management team. Just like any other restructuring exercises, the risk is high, and I prefer to wait for solid evidence that the turnaround is a success before investing.

Momentum so far has been good

In my opinion, the work done thus far is excellent, and the expected improvements in China and Terrace's performance should boost faith in management's ability to get things done. This boost in optimism should also support FY24 consensus estimates and near-term valuations. Given that the fashion cycle for sports footwear tends to span multiple years, I think Terrace will continue to do well into FY24, barring any mismanagement of the brand's popularity. Therefore, in my opinion, the prevalence of the Terrace trend is encouraging news for the future of adidas and its other franchise brands. In my view, these brands will be crucial for future expansion. Looking at Google Trends data for these franchises is just one example that shows no sign of major waning interest in the brand.

The great thing about a strong brand like adidas, in my opinion, is that there is a halo effect regarding the overall brand. The strength of these franchises could lead to an overall revival of other franchises that are losing interest, like Superstar. The reason I say this is because I believe when consumers are purchasing these new franchises, they are buying the brand – and not specifically adidas Gazelle, for example. As such, when the adidas brand becomes the “in” thing, the other product lines will see positive benefits as well.

I also anticipate the recovery momentum China has shown to continue and to help revitalize growth. Strong 1Q results and management comments about resuming partnerships with locally relevant celebrities are very promising signs, especially given China's long history as a high-growth, high-margin market for adidas. Importantly, direct-to-consumer sales grew by double digits, and stores reported increased sell-outs. Since China is such a sizable market, I expect the current growth trend to persist for some time. To put that in perspective, adidas did FY21 sales of EUR4.6 billion in China, and current sales are at EUR3.2 billion. Sales are expected to grow by around 13% CAGR over the next three years, which is well within the double-digit target range, even if we assume no structural improvement beyond a return to historical levels. It's not hard to imagine growth in the mid-teens, if not higher, when we add on top of the structural improvements from better innovation and new management's execution abilities.

Concerns

I understand why some investors are skeptical of management's stated goal of a 10% EBIT margin. Looking back at adidas's financials, we can see that S&M has consistently been above 12% of sales, and that adidas' margin, excluding Yeezy and China, was in the high single digits before the arrival of the new management. The thing is, if the new management is tasked with increasing sales and growth, they will inevitably increase spending on S&M, which will have a negative impact on profit margins. The Chinese market is on the upswing, but it hasn't quite reached its previous high point. The market dynamics have shifted, and many new and strong domestic competitors make it unlikely that adidas will regain its former dominance and profit margin, even if it does. The brand also has less say over inventory and marketing due to the strategic shift toward wholesale distribution, which hinders top-line growth. I believe adidas is taking on more risk by relying more heavily on wholesale channels, especially in the low-end market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the investment thesis for adidas revolves around the ability of the new management team to deliver on their targets. While progress has been made and there are positive signs, such as the potential of Terrace and the recovery momentum in China, there are also concerns regarding profit margins and the brand's position in the market. The onus of proof is heavy on the new management team, and it is prudent to wait for solid evidence of a successful turnaround before investing. Overall, the future of adidas remains promising, but careful monitoring of their performance is advised before making any investment decisions.

