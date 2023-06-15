Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BigCommerce: Major Catalyst Ahead

Jun. 15, 2023 10:53 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)SHOP, SHOP:CA
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.63K Followers

Summary

  • BigCommerce is a fast-growing company offering an e-Commerce SaaS platform to online merchants.
  • The e-Commerce company is seeing strong growth in annual recurring revenues, especially in the Enterprise segment.
  • BigCommerce is projected to reach profitability in FY 2024 and shares are undervalued relative to its key rival, Shopify.

Shopping Online. woman hand online shopping on laptop computer with virtual graphic icon diagram on desk, payment online, digital marketing, business finance, internet network technology concept

vittaya25

Shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) have declined 87% in value in the last 3 years as investors ditched high-priced growth stocks after the pandemic. However, e-Commerce remains a growth industry and BigCommerce has a lot of potential to take a larger pie

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Oberlo

Source: Oberlo

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Source: BigCommerce

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.63K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHOP, BIGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.