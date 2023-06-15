Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: What Were You Thinking? (Or: Growth Does Not Justify $400)

Jun. 15, 2023 11:23 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)INTC7 Comments
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.87K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation clearly outperformed in 2023 and joined the $1 trillion market cap club.
  • And Nvidia issued an impressive guidance for Q2/24 and growth expectations for the years to come are really high.
  • But when being familiar with the hype cycle, we should be very cautious, as we might be at the peak of inflated expectations right now.
  • Additionally, the extreme valuation multiples and Nvidia's performance during past recessions should also be a warning sign.

Bubble Shot

Adrian Los

One of the most interesting stocks (and companies) right now is without much doubt Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), as it seems to be a stock of superlatives right now. Nvidia is the stock with the best year-to-date performance

Chart showing Nvidia surpassing the $1 trillion market cap milestone becoming the eighth company to join that club

Visual Capitalist

NVIDIA is reporting its first quarter results for fiscal 2024

NVIDIA Q1/24 Presentation

NVIDIA: Q2/24 Quarterly Outlook

NVIDIA Q1/24 Presentation

Hype Cycle according to Gartner

Hype Cycle (Wikipedia)

Previous Milestone Technologies Have Led to Labor Productivity Booms

Goldman Sachs Economic Research

Goldman Sachs is estimate that generative AI could boost productivity by 1.5pp in the United States

Goldman Sachs Economic Research

NVIDIA sees AI as the greatest force of our time

NVIDIA Q1/24 Presentation

Generative AI will unlock new growth opportunities

NVIDIA Q1/24 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

NVIDIA: Consensus EPS Revision Trend

NVIDIA Quarterly Earnings Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

