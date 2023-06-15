Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hudbay Minerals: Building A Mid-Tier Americas-Focused Copper Producer

Summary

  • The shareholders of Hudbay Minerals and Copper Mountain Mining approved the acquisition of the latter by the former.
  • The Copper Mountain mine may not be an ideal fit for Hudbay, but was done at a substantial discount to NAV.
  • Realizing the identified cost savings and synergies of US$30M/year will be key for bringing value to shareholders.
  • The combined entity is trading at lower multiples than its peers, presenting an opportunity.

piece of copper on periodic table of elements

statu-nascendi/iStock via Getty Images

Both the shareholders of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) overwhelmingly voted in favor of the acquisition of the latter by the former. The all-stock transaction seems like a good

asets

Combined asset portfolio (Hudbay Minerals)

guidance

Copper Mountain mine production guidance (Copper Mountain Mining)

asset

Copper Mountain mine highlights (Copper Mountain Mining)

npv

Copper Mountain mine economic profile (Copper Mountain Mining)

savings

Identified cost savings (Hudbay Minerals)

peers

Peers comparison (Hudbay Minerals)

This article was written by

Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

