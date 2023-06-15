gchapel

Coeur Mining: Reserves Per Share Continues To Plummet

It's been a mixed start to the year for the precious metals sector, with margins down on balance in Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022 and slightly higher capex year-over-year, affecting free cash flow generation for most producers. Meanwhile, successfully replacing reserves was also an arduous task, with most mines having to ratchet up cut-off grades because of the impact from inflationary pressures. In fact, less than 30% of the larger gold producers successfully replaced reserves. Fortunately, Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was one producer that managed to replace reserves, growing gold and silver reserves by 12% and 3%, respectively. However, reserves per share continue to decline because of consistent share dilution, and while reserves were up, we saw a significant increase in Coeur's gold price assumption to figures well above the industry average. Let's dig into the report a little closer below:

Rochester Mine (Company Website)

2022 Mineral Reserves

As shown in the below table, Coeur Mining ("Coeur") finished the year with ~3.44 million ounces of gold reserves, up from ~3.08 million ounces of gold last year. This was despite over 300,000 ounces of depletion from gold production in FY2022, and this reversed the slight dip in gold reserves in its year-end 2021 report, with reserves sliding just over 1% from ~3.12 million ounces of gold. Meanwhile, silver reserves also increased by 3%, up from ~238.2 million ounces to ~245.7 million ounces. The result is that Coeur's gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] reserves using a 75/1 gold/silver ratio stand at ~6.70 million ounces, a meaningful increase from the ~4.50 million GEOs at the secular bear market lows in year-end 2015. Notably, reserve growth was achieved at all mine sites, including the shorter life Kensington Mine in Alaska.

Coeur Mining - Gold Reserves Year-End 2022 (Company Filings)

Looking at the below chart, we can see that Coeur has reported healthy reserve replacement since 2018, and while this has come at the expense of grades, grades were flat year-over-year in 2022 despite the increase in reserves. However, it's important to note that while reserves were up, the company's metals price assumptions were also up substantially and its gold price assumption used to calculate reserves is well above the industry average. In fact, the company raised its gold price used to calculate reserves to $1,600/oz across its operations and $1,700/oz at its Kensington Mine, well above the $1,400/oz used last year across all operations and over 20% above the industry average of ~$1,370/oz average for mid-tier and senior gold producers. Meanwhile, its silver price assumption also increased to $21.00/oz, up 5% from $20.00/oz in 2021.

Silver grades have fallen from 0.59 ounces per ton in 2018 to 0.51 ounces per ton in 2022. Gold grades have fallen from 0.010 ounces per ton in 2018 to 0.007 ounces per ton in 2022.

Coeur Mining - Gold & Silver Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Coeur Mining - Proven & Probable Gold & Silver Reserve Grades (Ounces Per Ton) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Starting with its Palmarejo Mine, gold reserves increased to ~950,000 ounces and silver reserves increased to ~65.7 million ounces, a meaningful increase from the year-ago period (~62.4 million ounces of silver and ~0.88 million ounces of gold). In addition, measured & indicated gold and silver ounces also increased, backing up its reserve base. This has left the flagship asset with a ~8.3 year mine life assuming a ~2.2 million tonne per annum throughput rate based solely on reserves. However, operating costs have continued to rise at this asset (adjusted CAS per silver ounce was $13.05/oz in 2022 vs. $9.13/oz in 2020) as the company continues to process more material at lower grades. And as shown in the year-end 2022 reserve report, grades fell yet again to 3.61 ounces per ton of silver and 0.052 ounces per ton of gold, a decline of 8% and 7%, respectively.

Palmarejo Mine - Silver & Gold Reserves (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Given that higher throughput is needed to offset the lower grades to maintain a similar production profile, costs are likely to remain elevated at this asset, with the potential for further pressure on costs given demands for higher profit-sharing as some mines in Mexico (San Jose, Penasquito), and the recent strength in the Mexican Peso vs. the United States Dollar (UUP). Plus, as noted in the year-end reserve report, cost assumptions have increased materially, with processing costs up from $27.29/ton to $29.17/ton, G&A costs up from $11.00/ton to $12.56/ton, and mining costs up from $36.01/ton - $41.75/ton to $44.74/ton to $47.13/ton. So, with continued cost pressures (labor, consumables), this should lead to a continued trend higher in cut-off grades, creating an increased hurdle for successful reserve replacement in the future. And with reserve price assumptions at $1,600/oz and $21.00/oz and barely 15% below spot prices, Coeur won't have the benefit of raising metals price assumptions materially as it did in past years.

Kensington Mine (Company Website)

Moving over to its Kensington Mine in Alaska, gold reserves finished the year at ~408,000 ounces of gold, a 56% increase year-over-year which the company attributed to exploration success at Zone 30 in the main Kensington deposit and the Elmira deposit to the east. However, reserves were replaced at lower grades (0.184 ounces per ton vs. 0.194 ounces per ton), and similar to Palmarejo, costs were up materially. In fact, G&A cost assumptions to calculate reserves increased from $38.83/ton to $54.76/ton while processing costs soared from $38.83/ton to $54.38/ton. And while this reserve growth was certainly positive given that this is Coeur's shortest life asset, the reserve life still stands at just ~3 years based on 2.2 million tons of reserves and an assumed ~700,000 ton per annum throughput rate. Plus, the gold price assumption is $1,700/oz, leaving little margin for error given that this is within 12% of spot prices, a much smaller spread than the ~25% average sector-wide.

Finally, looking at the company's Rochester and Wharf mines in Nevada and South Dakota, reserves increased at both assets in 2022, with Coeur attributing reserve growth to pit design optimization and exploration success at Rochester. However, cost assumptions were substantially higher at Wharf with mining cost assumptions used to calculate reserves up from $2.15/ton to $2.39/ton and processing costs up from $10.34/ton to $11.91/ton. And while these are both longer-life assumptions which gives visibility into future production, the gold price assumption of $1,600/oz at these assets is quite high. Plus, while Wharf may have a large resource in the measured & indicated category to back up reserves, it is at much lower grades than reserves at 0.02 ounces per ton of gold vs. 0.027 ounces per ton in reserves.

Rochester, Wharf, Kensington & Lincoln Hill - Gold Reserves & Resources (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Although the reserve replacement and growth in measured & indicated resources was positive, I don't think the year-end reserve/resource report would have been nearly as positive without the benefit of raising metals price assumptions to $25.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold for resources (2021: $22.00/oz and $1,700/oz) and $21.00/oz silver and $1,600/oz gold ($1,700/oz at Kensington) for reserves. And with some producers expecting mid single-digit inflation this year, I'm less optimistic about successful reserve replacement in 2023 given that costs should rise further across its assets. To summarize, while Coeur was one of the few companies to report reserve growth, it was also one of the few to increase metals price assumptions materially, making this reserve growth less impressive. For comparison, some large producers grew reserves despite maintaining conservative gold price assumptions ($1,300/oz).

Reserve Growth Per Share

Some investors might be able to look past the high metals price assumptions that have helped Coeur to successfully replace reserves over the years and the near 15% increase in the gold price year-over-year that we saw in 2022 ($1,600/oz vs. $1,400/oz) from a reserve calculation standpoint. That said, even if one is willing to look past this point, the more important metric worth tracking is reserve growth per share, and this is one category where Coeur fails miserably. This is because Coeur has consistently diluted shareholders over the years and has recently sold shares near multi-year lows to pad its balance sheet, with ~36.8 million shares sold at US$4.07 last year and ~$32.9 million shares sold in Q1 at US$3.04 this year. And this figure is even more alarming given that share dilution would have been higher if not for the company divesting its Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) stake at a loss, selling its La Preciosa Project, and selling its Sterling/Crown Project.

Coeur Mining - Gold Reserves, Silver Reserves, GEOs (75 to 1 Ratio) & Weighted Average Shares (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As the chart above shows, we can see that Coeur Mining has grown its gold reserves from ~2.44 million ounces to ~3.44 million ounces from 2015 to 2022, and also grown its silver reserves from ~155.9 million ounces to ~245.7 million ounces. This translates to growth of 49% on a constant gold-equivalent basis in the period, which is a respectable figure. However, it's less impressive when an investor realizes that its metals price assumptions have increased from $17.00/oz silver to $21.00/oz silver while its gold price assumption to calculate reserves has increased from $1,250/oz to $1,600/oz ($1,700/oz at Kensington). And it's even less impressive given that seen its weighted average share count more than double in the same period (~280 million shares in 2022 vs. ~130 million shares in 2015).

Even if we assume a flat reserve base on a year-over-year basis despite further impact from inflationary pressures and we factor in the material share dilution we saw in Q1, Coeur's reserve growth per share metric will look even worse, with a weighted average share count of 330 million shares (~154% growth vs. 2015) vs. ~50% growth in gold-equivalent ounce reserves in the same period. And for investors that might not understand why this is significant, the below chart should tell the story. As highlighted below, Coeur's gold-equivalent reserves per share have plummeted ~40% from 2015 levels to 2023 estimates, meaning that the same investor would have owned 0.035 gold-equivalent ounces per Coeur share held in 2015, but based on 2023 estimates they will own only 0.02 gold-equivalent ounces per share held. This is a massive decline, especially given that Coeur is using much higher metals price assumptions than the sector average and baking less conservatism into its mine plans.

Coeur Mining - Gold Equivalent Ounces Per Share Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Valuation

Based on ~333 million shares and a share price of US$3.30, Coeur trades at a market cap of $1.1 billion and an enterprise value of ~$1.54 billion. At first glance, investors might assume that this is a dirt-cheap valuation for Coeur, given that they're paying just ~$230/oz for reserves ounces, and this doesn't include development assets like Silvertip or Lincoln Hill, nor does it include resources outside of reserves. However, it's important to note that Coeur is one of the higher-cost producers sector-wide. In addition, its share dilution has been well above the peer average for mid-tier producers. Finally, its per share metrics are declining, as discussed earlier, and if one isn't getting per share growth from a miner or at a minimum very limited per share declines, they are better off to own the metal itself vs. a producer. In Coeur's case, investors have seen their per share reserves decline ~40% since 2015 based on the current share count and this is despite higher metals price assumptions than most of its peers.

Gold-Equivalent Ounces Produced & Shares Outstanding Per GEO Produced (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Given that it's difficult to rule out further share dilution given the poor track record and the fact that Coeur uses higher metals price assumptions than many of its peers (meaning it can't rely on higher prices to boost reserves as they're already near spot levels), I am less confident in the ability to turn around its reserve per share metrics. And with continued inflationary pressures cited by producers, it's possible that Coeur may need to increase its cut-off grades again in 2024, potentially affecting reserve growth at its assets. If the stock traded at depressed levels and a massive discount to peers, it might be worth a trade. However, as highlighted in my previous update, I believe a generous cash flow multiple for Coeur is 6.0 and using FY2024 estimates of $0.60, this translates to just 12% upside to fair value (US$3.60) from current levels, which doesn't offer nearly enough margin of safety for a sector laggard.

Mexico Investment Attractiveness (Fraser Institute 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies)

Finally, while Palmarejo is one asset among many for Coeur and its only Mexican mine, it is one of its most productive assets and one that consistently generates above average cash flow, with a trailing-twelve-month free cash flow for this asset of $26.4 million. And while recent mining law reforms in Mexico have not affected its production, Mexico's investment attractiveness score continues to drop and perceptions regarding investing in Mexican producers are changing (whether this is justified or not), with two recent work stoppages related to demands for higher profit sharing at San Jose (Oaxaca) and Penasquito (Zacatecas), and delays regarding permit receipts from CONAGUA and SEMARNAT for some companies. So, whether or not this affects Coeur's operations, we could see a higher discount rate applied to this asset (and other Mexican assets) with Mexico arguably going from a high Tier-2 to a low Tier-2 or high Tier-3 ranked jurisdiction.

Summary

Coeur Mining may have successfully replaced reserves year-over-year, but this was helped by much higher metals price assumptions and the company has started off the year with more share dilution, selling ~32.9 million shares at US$3.04 and issuing more shares (~2.15 million) subsequent to quarter-end in April. This has resulted in continued reserve per share declines and one of the worst reserve per share growth trends sector-wide. Some investors might be able to look past this consistent share dilution at unfavorable levels, but I don't see it as excusable, especially when other companies are actively buying back shares, working to reduce their share count and steadily growing reserves and resources per share on a year-over-year basis despite maintaining more conservative metals price assumptions. To summarize, I continue to see Coeur as uninvestable, especially with no margin of safety in place, and I would view any rallies above US$3.50 before August as profit-taking opportunities.