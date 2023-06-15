Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Vodafone UK And Three UK Merger: A Contrarian M&A Idea

Jun. 15, 2023 11:44 AM ETVodafone Group Public Limited Company (VODPF), VOD
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.08K Followers

Summary

  • Vodafone and CK Hutchison finalized a deal to merge their UK operations.
  • The deal would give the new company an enterprise value of £15 billion with 27 million customers, surpassing BT and Virgin Media-O2.
  • The agreement would still need approval from UK competition authorities, who have previously blocked deals that reduced the number of telecom operators from four to three.
  • We decided to remain neutral on the deal; however, on an FCF basis, we believe that Vodafone is undervalued.

Vodafone headquarters, in Bucharest, Romania.

lcva2

We recently analyzed Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD, OTCPK:VODPF) with a publication called the company "Needs to Change", lowering our target price to £130 from £135 and confirming our long-standing investments. With a new CEO, today Vodafone announced an important milestone. In detail, the

Value-creating merger

Value-creating merger

Iliad market share penetration in only 2 months

Iliad market share penetration in only 2 months

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.08K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.