As Peter Lynch Said: 'If You Spend 13 Minutes A Year On Economics, You've Wasted 10 Minutes'

Jun. 15, 2023 11:47 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), NDX, DJIAAPL, ARKK, BRK.A, BRK.B, IWM, META, MSFT, NVDA, QQQ, SPY, TSLA8 Comments
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Year-to-date, through June 14, 2023, the Nasdaq is up 30.2% and S&P 500 is up 13.9%.
  • Doing most of the heavy lifting is a narrow group of mega-cap stocks that have been driving these astonishing returns.
  • A.I. has captured the imagination of the world, and these animal spirits have propelled and reignited bullish sentiment, which has been reflected in technology stocks.
fortune telling 2023 with a crystal ball in a hand, festive atmosphere for happy new year party or award ceremony or other celebrations, 3d illustration

winyuu

Unless you've read a lot of older investment books, chances are members of the Gen Z or Millennial generations haven't heard of legendary stock picker Peter Lynch. Over Peter's relatively short career, he ran Fidelity's Magellan fund from 1977 to 1990, and during

Second Wind Capital is a value oriented investment service with a strong recent track record of exceptional outperformance. The focus is mostly small cap value and special situation equities. From January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2022, the flagship account has compounded at 43.7% per year. 

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
14.55K Followers
Idea generation, value investing, small caps and under the radar stocks.
A career wanderer and journeyman, with a passion for deep value and contrarian investing. I spent five years on the buy side in investment grade bonds on a team that managed $50 billion of assets, 3.5 years as an energy credit analyst for an energy company, and had multiple stints in corporate finance, most recently as a strategic financial analyst. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance (UMass Amherst) and earned an MBA (Babson College).


I actively invest my own capital and for a few family members.


Favorite quotes:


“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” (Author - Patanjali)

“Tentative efforts lead to tentative outcomes. Therefore, give yourself fully to your endeavors. Decide to construct your character through excellent actions and determine to pay the price of a worthy goal. The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths. Remain steadfast...and one day you will build something that endures: something worthy of your potential.” (Author - Epictetus)

"Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." (Author - Unknown)

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me." (Author - Erma Bombeck)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

