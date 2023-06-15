winyuu

Unless you've read a lot of older investment books, chances are members of the Gen Z or Millennial generations haven't heard of legendary stock picker Peter Lynch. Over Peter's relatively short career, he ran Fidelity's Magellan fund from 1977 to 1990, and during this 13-year span, he compound capital at an astonishing 29.2%. No question Peter, perhaps like Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, retired too early. That said, there's something to be said about going out on top and riding off into the sunset in your prime (and in good health, in Barry's case).

For perspective, enclosed below is what happens to $10,000 when it compounds at 29.2% for 13 years.

nerdwallet

Now to be clear, as much as I admire Peter Lynch's stellar record, at least in my view, Sir Warren Buffett (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is the greatest of all time. Sir Warren's record is similarly stellar, but what is even more impressive is his longevity and ability to navigate so many different market cycles.

That said, the reason I mention Peter Lynch is because of one of his most famous quotes:

If you spend 13 minutes a year on economics, you've wasted 10 minutes.

As a long-time contributor and daily reader on Seeking Alpha, one of the most confounding observations I've made and continue to make - human obsession with market timing. Despite all of the empirical evidence that it doesn't work and can't really be done, consistently and over long periods of time, sadly, on nearly a daily basis, some of the most popular articles are about market timing. Now to be fair, both the bull and bear articles/cases are boldly argued, with calls to action suggesting the overall stock market will soar or the broader market will crash. Amazingly, though, way too many people actually think they can predict the broader stock market. I'm utterly perplexed that as a human species far too many people continue to get swept up in the romantic notion that predicting something that's utterly impossible to forecast is somehow possible. Perhaps, it's like the siren song, in Homer's Odyssey.

Year to date, through June 14, 2023, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 13.88% (from 3,840 to 4,373). The Nasdaq (QQQ) is up a blistering 30.2% (from 10,466 to 13,626)! And the small-cap index, the Russell 2000 (IWM), is only up 6.4% (from 1,761 to 1,874).

As a proxy for bearishness entering the year, enclosed below is the speculative net S&P 500 futures contracts. As you can clearly see, since 2016, at least measured by this (sometimes) important barometer of market sentiment, we're talking about record short interest.

Investing.com

In terms of the highly paid Wall Street strategists, entering 2023, there were divergent views. There were the extreme outliers, in both the bearish and bullish camps, there always are, but the median is closer to 4,100. Lo and behold, the S&P 500 closed at 4,373, just yesterday, June 14, 2023.

Investing.com

Speaking of the futility of predicting the unpredictable, according to Reuters, back in December 2021, the median S&P 500 forecast was then calling for the index to return +7.5% and end 2022, at 4,910.

Guess what?

As it turns out, the S&P 500 returned a negative 19.64%, in 2022, and finished the year at 3,840.

If the highly paid Wall Street economists can't really, at least certainly not on a consistent basis, predict the broader stock market, then why do individual investors pretend that they can?

Let's think about this for a second - most of these economists and purported "experts" have PhDs from the most highly acclaimed school in the world and have risen to the top of their fields. In addition, they have been slotted into the highly coveted top economist/macro strategist seats, at some of the world's most famous investment banks. Despite all of their experience, their high IQs, access to the best information, and working very long hours, very few, if any people have ever been able to consistently predict the stock market. Not even the experts.

The only empirical evidence we have is that, over longer periods of time, the U.S. stock market has been an exceptional place to compound people's savings and outpace inflation. Now, there have been compelling papers written by really bright people, and recently, the Howard Marks - Sea Change memo, published on Dec. 13, 2022, comes to mind. However, like it or not, as least year-to-date through June 14, 2023, the Nasdaq is up an amazing 30%. And guess what?, as of today, the Fed Funds rate is currently 5% to 5.25%.

Hindsight is always 20-20, and with the benefit of hindsight, entering 2022, the stock market experienced three exceptional great years of returns, spanning 2019 - 2021. Therefore, starting valuations were very high, and we know now that there was a lot of COVID demand that was pulled forward. The technology sector was one of the biggest beneficiaries of this demand pull forward as companies were forced to invest aggressively, in whiz-bang technology, including some admittedly great software, such that the global economy could function in a work-from-home state. This genuine innovation led to a rapid acceleration of growth rates (the Y2K period had similar demand pull forward characteristics), which led to euphoric optimism. And to further magnify the positive feedback loop, extremely low interest rates meant the discount rate of future cash flow translated to seeming higher and higher valuations. Until they didn't, just ask Cathie Wood and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) investors.

Well, again with the benefit of hindsight, we know now that the Fed has gone on to raise interest rates at the fastest rate in history, the COVID demand pull forward goosed growth rates (and those nose-bleed high growth rates weren't sustainable), and entering 2022, starting valuations were extremely stretched. Hence, why the Nasdaq was down 33.47%, in 2022. In other words, very high starting valuations, slowing growth rates, and the fastest rise in interest rates (which dramatically and negatively impacted the net present value of future cash flows) create a very potent brew for stock prices.

That said, recency bias is a very dangerous state of mind, and we know now, way too many people were way too bearish entering 2023. And as a proxy for that bearishness, look no further than very high net speculative short interest. In other words, the market is climbing a wall of worry, and collectively, way too many people have been incorrectly (at least thus far) short the market.

Seemingly, and perhaps Malcolm Gladwell or other famous authors might call it a Black Swan event, AI has captured the collective imagination of the world at large and this created the animal spirits and conditions that have powered up the 30%-plus Nasdaq recovery, at least year-to-date through June 14, 2023.

So, again, I keep coming back to my cognitive dissonance, why are humans so obsessed with pretending they can predict the unpredictable?

Lastly, before I sign off on this brief memo, to be crystal clear, it isn't lost on me that the broader indices are market capitalization weighted. And therefore, a very narrow group of mega caps stock have done almost all of the heavy lifting. Trust me, year-to-date through June 14, 2023, I get it that Nvidia (NVDA) is up 194% ($146 to $430), Apple (AAPL) is up 41.5% ($130 to $184), Microsoft (MSFT) is up 40.4% ($240 to $337), Meta Platforms (META) is up 127.5% ($120 to $273), and Tesla (TSLA) is up 109% ($123 to $257).

Are these stocks very stretched and overvalued? In a word - Probably!

Am I short these stocks - no way! I very rarely short, and I almost never short indices (as this isn't a good or effective edge to my bespoke small cap value portfolio), as it's such a hard game and what I would argue is such a waste of bandwidth.

Moreover, let's face it, a person caught up in the notion that they can time the market could have made this same argument that Nasdaq was overvalued back when it was up (only) 15% or 20%, and now it is up 30%.

Putting It All Together

Peter Lynch said it best, if you spend more than 13 minutes per year on the economics, you've wasted 10 minutes. Well, in modern-day parlance, "economics" has been replaced by a sexier term, which is "macro." I'm in agreement with the great Peter Lynch, at least when it comes to stock picking, and generating alpha, most of the time, your bandwidth should be focused on figuring out businesses, synthesizing industries, and trying to work out if the valuations are compelling. Although the vast majority of my time is spent on small-cap value, and you won't find my investing in whiz-bang technology stock per se, as it isn't my bailiwick, I'm not crazy enough to think I can call the top on Nvidia or Tesla or Apple. My bandwidth is better spent in my small circles of competency. I too would strongly argue the vast majority of Seeking Alpha readers should quit market timing and wasting valuable bandwidth trying to predict the unpredictable.