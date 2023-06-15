Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 15, 2023 10:49 AM ETCognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.16K Followers

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call June 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dean Ridlon - Head of Investor Relations

Elad Sharon - Chief Executive Officer

David Abadi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Cikos - Needham

Peter Levine - Evercore

Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing-by. Welcome to the Cognyte First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dean Ridlon, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Dean Ridlon

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone. I'm Dean Ridlon, Cognyte’s Head of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today. I’m here with Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s CEO; and David Abadi, Cognyte's CFO. Before getting started, I would like to mention that accompanying our call today is a presentation. If you'd like to view these slides in real-time during the call, please visit the Investors section of our website at cognyte.com, click on the Investors tab, click on the webcast link, and select today's conference call.

I would also like to draw your attention to the fact that certain matters discussed on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call, and except as required by law, Cognyte assumes no obligation to update or revise them. Investors are cautioned

