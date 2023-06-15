Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Newcrest Deal: Solidifying Newmont's Position As The Largest Gold Producer

  • Newmont Corporation's acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited is valued at approximately ~$19 billion, and this will bring multiple large, low-cost, and Tier-1 jurisdiction assets into Newmont's portfolio.
  • The acquisition will significantly increase Newmont's production, reserves, and margins, making it one of the lowest-cost million-ounce gold producers.
  • With Newmont trading at less than ~7.0x forward cash flow and a much more reasonable P/NAV multiple following its correction, I would view any pullbacks below $40.40 as buying opportunities.

Views Of Australia"s Largest New Gold Mine

Paul Kane/Getty Images News

It's been a busy year for M&A in the gold sector. While there have been some larger deals in the developer space, with B2Gold Corp. (BTG) acquiring Sabina Gold & Silver, and Gold Fields Limited (

Red Chris Exploration Decline

Red Chris Exploration Decline (Newcrest Presentation)

Brucejack - Golden Marmot Regional Discovery Drill Highlights

Brucejack - Golden Marmot Regional Discovery Drill Highlights (Newcrest Presentation)

Newmont 2.0 - Operating Portfolio

Newmont 2.0 - Operating Portfolio (Newmont Presentation)

Newmont Goldcorp Transaction

Newmont Goldcorp Transaction (Newmont Presentation)

Newcrest - Quarterly Production Profile

Newcrest - Quarterly Production Profile (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newmont + Newcrest Production Profile (2020-2023)

Newmont + Newcrest Production Profile (2020-2023) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newcrest Reserve Base

Newcrest Reserve Base (Newcrest Presentation)

Newmont + Newcrest - Gold Reserve Base

Newmont + Newcrest - Gold Reserve Base (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Newcrest - Block Caving Technology

Newcrest - Block Caving Technology (Newcrest Presentation)

Newcrest - Indicative Base Case AISC Profile (ex-Brucejack)

Newcrest - Indicative Base Case AISC Profile (ex-Brucejack) (Newcrest Presentation)

Newcrest - Red Chris Block Cave PFS Expected Production

Newcrest - Red Chris Block Cave PFS Expected Production (Newcrest Website)

Annual Synergies from Goldcorp Acquisition

Annual Synergies from Goldcorp Acquisition (Newmont Presentation)

Newmont - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

Newmont - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

Havieron - Exploration Success

Havieron - Exploration Success (Newcrest Website)

This article was written by

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

