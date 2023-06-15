JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Medical REIT stocks in general had some difficult times in the past 1~2 years due to inflation, interest rate hikes, and also occupancy rate issues. For example, the main topic of today, Medical Properties (NYSE:MPW), suffered a total loss of 36% in the past year. As another example, its close peer, Healthcare Realty Trust (HR), suffered a total loss of 21% in the past year. In the meantime, the S&P 500 delivered a total return of 13% in the same period. Omega Healthcare (OHI) is one of the exceptions. It has kept pace with the overall market and delivered a total return of 13% in the past year. Due to the price divergence, now MPW offers a FWD yield of 12.6% as seen in the chart below, far above its historical average of 2.42% and also above OHI’s 8.66%.

Dividends play an important role for many REIT investors. Hence, if you are considering MPW for its high yield, the goal of this article is to point out a few key risks associated with the stock. I will anchor my analysis via a direct comparison against OHI. I think a side-by-side comparison and contrast illuminate my thesis the best in this case. At the same time, the article is more actionable and useful if it provides an alternative idea.

In the remainder of this article, I will build my thesis against MPW (and for OHI at the same time) around the following points:

I will first examine the current short interest on MPW, which stands at 20.07%. It is too high to ignore. I will then argue that MPW’s current dividend yield is not likely to sustain, while OHI’s is very likely to sustain. I will then dive deeper into the financials and business models of both businesses to better support the 2nd point above.

MPW: Short interest is too high to ignore

The following two charts show the current short interest on both stocks. As seen, the short interest on MPW stands at 20.07% currently. The current short volume stands at 120M shares (~20.07% of the total shares floating). It is substantially below the peak level seen in Feb 2023 ($990M vs. $1.44B). But it is about 7.62% more than the previous month. The short interest on OHI is currently about 9.55%, within a relatively normal and stable range.

Betting on a stock that has a substantial short position like MPW has the potential to win big in the case of a short squeeze. However, if you recall, the bears were very successful in Feb 2023. At that time, the stock was trading above $12 and then its price dropped to a bottom near $7 in the next few months.

And next, you will see why I think they also have winning odds this time.

MPW: dividend yield unlikely to sustain

The next chart compares the return on equity (“ROE”) for MPW and OHI in the past decade to establish a baseline of profitability. OHI’s ROE has been averaging 9.40% in the past 10 years, almost identical to MPW’s average ROE of 9.36%, a good indicator of the comparability of these two stocks. Also as seen, the ROE for MPW is about 3.8% currently, far below its historical average of 9.36%. While in contrast, OHI’s current ROE is about 7.4%, lower than but quite close to its long-term historical average.

What is more concerning for me is the gap between MPW’s dividend yield and its ROE. As aforementioned, MPW’s current FWD dividend yield hovers above 12%, which is far above its historical average ROE (which is the root source of its profitability) and even more so than its current ROE. In contrast, OHI’s FWD yield of 8.66% is a lot more sustainable in relation to its ROE, both historical average and current.

Next, I will argue that MPW’s weaker financials further compound the risks.

MPW: balance sheet risks

MPW has a quite stretched balanced sheet, both in absolute and relative terms. As seen in the chart below, its debt-to-equity ratio currently sits above 2.1x. This is both substantially higher than its historical average (about 0.87x) and also OHI’s current debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8x. In terms of debt-to-EBITDA ratio, MPW’s ratio is almost 13.5x, again far above its historical level and also more than 200% above OHI’s ratio of 6.37x. In a nutshell, MPW has much higher debt both relative to its equity and also its earnings, which makes it a less financially secure company.

Such a stretched balance sheet has impacted the credit rating of MPW and will keep impacting its borrowing rates in the future. Especially for its business model, a stretched balance could produce higher-order negative impacts, as detailed next.

Other risks and final words

Even though both MPW and OHI are in the medical REIT subsector, they have different specific focus areas and investment strategies. Overall, I view OHI as a more conservative company with a focus on income, while MPW is a more growth-oriented company. For example, MPW has acquired a number of hospitals in recent years to expand its footprint. And I do not see this strategy to be sustainable given the balance sheet risks mentioned above.

In terms of specific operations, OHI focuses on investing in skilled nursing facilities (“SNFs”), and MPW focuses on investing in hospitals. You could argue that hospitals provide a wider range of healthcare services than SNFs, including inpatient and outpatient care. However, my view is that SNFs are long-term care facilities that provide medical and rehabilitative care to patients who need assistance with activities of daily living. The operative words here are long-term and daily, which makes its income streams more stable and stickier in my mind.

Also, OHI typically invests in SNFs through the so-called triple-net leases, which require the tenant (the SNF operator) to pay all of the operating expenses, including rent, taxes, insurance, and maintenance. In contrast, MPW typically invests in hospitals through the so-called net leases. Net leases only require the tenant (the hospital operator) to pay rent, taxes, and insurance. However, the tenant is not responsible for maintenance. This is another key factor that gives OHI a higher level of income stability in my view.

I’ve been focusing on the negatives of MPW so far, and it is important to point out that A) both MPW and OHI face many common risks, and B) OHI also faces its own unique uncertainties. The common risks include higher borrowing costs due to rising interest rates, higher operation costs due to inflation and labor shortage, competition from other healthcare REITs, and also healthcare policy changes. In particular, the changes to reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid (the two largest payers for healthcare services in the United States) remain a top factor in both OHI and MPW’s future earnings in my mind. As a specific example, the Federal public health emergency expired recently on May 11, 2023. And the government decoupled FMAP (Federal Medical Assistance Percentage) funding from the expiration. I expect these new policy changes to impact OHI’s operators and will pay special attention to management comments in the next earnings call. OHI’s occupancy rates are still below pre-pandemic levels. And my interpretation of management comments is that these issues could persist longer. In the most recent earnings call, they commented that “with both facility occupancy and profitability still meaningfully below pre-pandemic levels, the risk of further operator issues remains.”

To conclude, the current short interest on MPW is too high to ignore. Being bullish on a stock with such high short interest has the potential to win big in the case of a short squeeze. However, I see such potential as too unlikely and too speculative. My analysis shows that the dividend payouts of MPW are unlikely to sustain and its balance sheet has become drastically weaker than even a few months ago. Either factor would be sufficient to cause a large price correction. In contrast, OHI offers a much stronger financial position and more stable income streams due to its specific business structures.