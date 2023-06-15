Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Vs. Omega Healthcare: Don't Ignore The 20%+ Short Interest

Summary

  • The current short interest on Medical Properties stands above 20%.
  • In my mind, such a high short interest is for good reasons.
  • The current yield (12.6% on a FWD basis) is unlikely to sustain. And the use of relatively high leverage further compounds the risks with interest rate uncertainties ahead.
  • A comparison against Omega Healthcare underlines these risks and also illuminates the danger of chasing high yields in general.
Senior man using walking frame in physiotherapy gym

JohnnyGreig/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Medical REIT stocks in general had some difficult times in the past 1~2 years due to inflation, interest rate hikes, and also occupancy rate issues. For example, the main topic of today, Medical Properties (

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Seeking Alpha data

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: MarketBeat.com data

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: MarketBeat.com data

A picture containing text, line, plot, font Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha data

A graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of a graph of Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Seeking Alpha data

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, plot Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha data

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


