NOBL: Good Idea, Bad Approach - 5 Factors That Could Improve Results From Dividend Aristocrats

Summary

  • NOBL provides equal-weight exposure to 66 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats. Annual fees are 0.35%, and the ETF manages over $11 billion in assets.
  • Unfortunately, the selection process is overly simplistic and insufficient. Instead, investors should consider skimming the ETF for the best long-term opportunities.
  • I've developed an interactive Excel workbook that readers can download to quickly rank all Dividend Aristocrats according to key factors like growth, valuation, dividends, earnings, and profitability.
  • This article identifies 10 top stocks that score well across the board and should be excellent long-term holdings. They also have great track records, but I didn't need to use historical returns to find them.
  • The reason is that factors are what drive performance. Don't buy based on a low price alone, and my goal is for you to use my framework to avoid falling into dividend growth traps.
Kings Crown on White

skodonnell

Article Purpose

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) provides equal-weight exposure to 66 large-cap companies with 25+ year track records of increasing their dividend payments. NOBL is a popular choice for dividend growth investors, with $11.36 in assets under management. However, it's

NOBL vs. SPY Industry Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor / Seeking Alpha

XLK vs. XLP vs. XLI vs. NOBL vs. SPY Performance

Seeking Alpha

ALB Growth Grade

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat Top Growth Stocks

The Sunday Investor / Seeking Alpha

WBA Walgreens Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat Top Value Stocks

The Sunday Investor / Seeking Alpha

Nucor Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat Top Dividend Stocks

The Sunday Investor / Seeking Alpha

TROW T. Rowe Price Group Historical Returns

Seeking Alpha

T. Rowe Price Group - Historical Earnings Surprises

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat Top Earnings Stocks

The Sunday Investor / Seeking Alpha

ADP Profitability Grade

Seeking Alpha

Dividend Aristocrat Top Profitability Stocks

The Sunday Investor / Seeking Alpha

Top 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks You May Want To Buy

The Sunday Investor

Fundamentals - Top 10 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks

The Sunday Investor

Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

