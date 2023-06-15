Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bluegreen Vacations: Risks Ahead Can Slow Down Share Price Rise

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vacation ownership interest provider Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation has seen a 35% price rise YTD. Its sales growth is healthy and margins are strong too.
  • However, its price is at five-year highs and P/E is above the historical average. Also, economic uncertainty could reflect in higher loan loss provisions, further affecting the already softening EPS.
  • It's possible that the risks don't actually materialise. But taking a cautious approach, I'd much rather wait and watch for now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Modern Luxury Villa With Large Terrace, Swimming Pool, Sofa And Lounge Chairs

onurdongel

Despite the macroeconomic slowdown and its likely impact on the travel industry, vacation ownership interest [VOI] provider Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) is in expansion mode. In a recent release, it said that it has acquired two new properties

Income statement

Source: Bluegreen Vacations

Share price trends

Share price trends (Seeking Alpha)

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
491 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.