Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SI-BONE: Rating Higher On Fundamental, Economic Grounds

Jun. 15, 2023 12:14 PM ETSI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.9K Followers

Summary

  • SI-BONE is pushing higher in revenues and gross profit, clipping another strong quarter.
  • It pulled in 80% gross margin and expects this on a revised FY'23 outlook.
  • Additional fundamental catalysts are the revised Granite segment outlook and increase in surgeon engagement.
  • Reiterate buy, looking to $32 as the next target.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Summary of investment updates

The buy rating on SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) from December has been vindicated in the near-term with a 105% return on capital from then until the time of writing this report. The appreciation comes from

r

Data: Author Previous SIBN Publication

4

Data: Updata

4

Note: 2023 is shown as the TTM to Q1 FY'23 (Data: Author, SIBN 10-K's)

r

Data: Author, SIBN 10-K's

4

Data: Author, SIBN 10-Q's

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.9K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIBN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.