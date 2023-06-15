Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tecnoglass: A Compelling Mid-Cap Company With Great Tailwinds

Jun. 15, 2023 12:16 PM ETTecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)1 Comment
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Tecnoglass stock is up nearly 150% in the past year.
  • The architectural glass company should continue to benefit from the tailwinds of the favorable urbanization trend.
  • Its end market has been holding up well as commercial construction spending continues to see excellent momentum.
  • The latest earnings were extremely strong while the valuation remains discounted on a historical basis.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Investment Thesis

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) has been one of the best-performing companies in the past year, with shares up nearly 150% during the period. Despite the massive rally, I still believe the company presents a compelling investment opportunity.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Statista

Statista

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass

FRED

FRED

Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.2K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.