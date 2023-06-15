Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CVS Health: More Earnings Downgrades Coming But Stock Reaching Compelling Valuation

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CVS has had a rough 2023.
  • Some of the drop was deserved on the back of floundering earnings estimates.
  • More downgrades are likely in the medium term, and we won't see growth next year.
  • Valuation is a saving grace.
  • Looking for option income ideas that focus on capital preservation? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »

CVS Health

hapabapa

When we last covered CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) we gave it a buy rating on the back of solid cash flow and consistent deleveraging. The stock initially outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and even in the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

-

Seeking Alpha

-

Seeking Alpha

-

Oak Street Health January 2023 Presentation

-

Author's App

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility? Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Give us a try and as a bonus, check out our Fixed Income Portfolios.

Explore our method & why options may be right for your retirement goals.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
38.55K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Conservative Income Portfolio is designed for investors who want reliable income with the lowest volatility.


High Valuations have distorted the investing landscape and investors are poised for exceptionally low forward returns. Using cash secured puts and covered calls to harvest income off value income stocks is the best way forward. We "lock-in" high yields when volatility is high and capture multiple years of dividends in advance to reach the goal of producing 7-9% yields with the lowest volatility.

Preferred Stock Trader is Comanager of Conservative Income Portfolio and shares research and resources with author. He manages our fixed income side looking for opportunistic investments with 12% plus potential returns. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.