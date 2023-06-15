The Optimistic Market Meets The Hawkish Fed

Douglas Rissing

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on June 14, 2023.

I looked into the recent US CPI numbers, the June FOMC meeting as well as what the bond markets and equity markets are pricing in today and share my key takeaways in this article.

In short, I think that there is some doubt-the-dots theme going on right now with investors not believing that the Fed will commit to its dot plot, but at the same time, the Fed is showing the market that inflation, at least the core inflation in which it focuses on, remains stubbornly high, and the key economic data remains strong, which calls for more tightening by the end of 2023. That said, the bond markets and equity markets continue to seem to be fighting with the Fed, with the bond markets pricing in just one further hike and the Nasdaq 100 earnings yield diverging significantly from the 5-year TIPS yield as a result of the enthusiasm around AI.

US CPI numbers

Before I dive into June's FOMC meeting, I think it is prudent to look into the recent US CPI release that was released a little earlier than the June FOMC meeting.

In May, headline CPI decelerated to grow just 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, meaning that the gauge increased 4% on a year-on-year basis.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, held steady and was in-line with consensus as it grew 0.4% month-on-month, or up 5.3% on a year-on-year basis.

This May CPI print is the 11th one where the CPI has consecutively cooled.

We came down from a peak in June last year of 9.1% year-on-year, but because we came down from a large base, the large base effects are helping bring CPI numbers down.

Of course, the 4% year-on-year number we saw for the May CPI is still a distance away from the Fed's target of 2.0%.

Rate pause for June FOMC

In the June FOMC, the Fed paused its hiking cycle or as some market participants described it, it was more of a rate skip.

The Fed kept its policy rate at 5.0% to 5.25%, which is in-line with expectations.

However, they did surprise market expectations when they expected two more 25 basis point hikes in 2023.

This was evident from the Fed's dot plot, as shown below:

The Fed's dot plot (Yahoo finance)

As seen above, the dot plot actually shifted higher for each of the next three years. In 2023, it went up from 5.1% to 5.6%, in 2024, it went up from 4.1% to 4.6% and in 2025, it went up from 3.1% to 3.4%.

The expectations for the stronger than expected economic data means that the Fed thinks that more tightening is required for it to reach its goals. As can be seen below, the Fed now expects unemployment rate to be lower than expected, core inflation and GDP growth to be higher than initially expected.

Summary of Economic Projections (The Fed)

This change in expectations, particularly for 2023, resulted in the two more rate hikes expected for the later part of 2023, despite the rate pause in the June FOMC.

What is the Fed looking out for in the future?

As expected, the Fed reiterated their stance where they remain data dependent according to the new key economic data that is released.

In particular, the July FOMC meeting will be a live meeting, as the Fed officials have not yet made any decisions about their future meetings.

On the areas that the Fed is looking at for inflation, Jerome Powell indicated that they are focused on core inflation, and in particular, three parts of core inflation, namely, core goods, rent, and non-housing services.

While core goods inflation is down, housing is still relatively elevated and expected to decelerate significantly soon. As a result, the key will be the non-housing services data.

The key will be non-housing services data because I think that the key cost driver in the near-term is no longer goods or energy, but rather services inflation. Wage growth will be the key cost driver and one to watch out for. The job market continues to look tight, as payroll employment growth remains strong and there are still an elevated number of job openings.

Jerome Powell indicated that there have been improvements seen recently with job openings down and wages below their peak, but he needs to see more to be constructive.

Traders still fighting the Fed

As evident from the chart below, the traders that have been betting on rate cuts have dropped their bets that the Fed will be cutting rates this year.

However, traders are still essentially "fighting the Fed" as these traders are expecting or projecting just one 25 basis point hike by the end of 2023.

Expectations reset (Fed, Bloomberg)

I think that we could see the Fed continue to deliver hawkish surprises, as we have seen in this June FOMC. The only way the Fed will become dovish is if the economy moves into a recession but thus far, the economic data has proven to be resilient. This could be a case where investors are over-estimating the odds of inflation slowing, but core inflation could remain stubbornly high after the high base effects of energy wears out.

Doubt-the-dots

As the dust settles after the June FOMC, I think that we will see the theme of doubt-the-dots emerge more often in the second half of 2023.

With the revised median outlook for the Fed rates suggesting that there will be more tightening by the Fed by the end of 2023 and that the Fed remains data dependent after the pause in June, investors are increasingly doubting the Fed's dot plot.

Jeffrey Gundlach, co-founder of DoubleLine, came out of the June FOMC saying: "I don't think the Fed's going to be raising interest rates again.

Similarly, Bloomberg Economics also offered a similar take: "Ultimately, the Fed will hike less than what the new dot plot indicates."

Equity markets

I have to highlight the chart below.

In the typical scenario, there is generally a tight correlation between the Nasdaq 100's earnings yield and 5-year TIPS yield. The reason for this is because technology stocks, which is what the Nasdaq 100 is mostly made of, have valuations that are dependent on cash flows that are far out into the future.

However, there has been a significant divergence in this tight correlation recently. I think most of that can be attributable to the enthusiasm we see around the AI theme, but it also indicates to me that there is so much priced in. Without the AI theme, the Nasdaq 100 will be 33% lower today if it were to follow this generally tight correlation it has followed over the past five years.

Nasdaq earnings yield and 5-year TIPS divergence (Bloomberg)

Final thoughts

The recent June FOMC has actually surprised me, given the hawkish tilt of the meeting. It is clear that the data dependent Fed is not seeing enough to commit to a full pause of its rate hike cycle. The key will of course be on inflation, but namely, services inflation. I think we could see the near-term core inflation numbers remain relatively stubbornly high, which could bring volatility to the markets. At the same time, the equity markets, especially companies in the technology sector that has benefited from the AI hype we have seen this year, have much priced in at the current price levels.

I do think that there's a certain disconnect in the equity markets right now because firstly, it is not pricing in the hawkish-ness of the Fed, while at the same time, pricing in too much for the AI theme, in my view.

Something's got to give.