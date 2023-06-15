IPO Update: SAG Holdings Adjusts Terms For $8.7 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- SAG Holdings has filed new proposed terms for an $8.7 million U.S. IPO.
- The firm sells replacement parts for motor vehicles and combustion engines.
- SAG has produced uneven revenue growth, is subject to various currency and regulatory risks and the IPO has hallmarks typical of poorly-performing IPOs.
- My outlook for the IPO is Sell.
A Quick Take On SAG Holdings Limited
SAG Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SAG) has filed to raise $8.7 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.
The firm operates as a distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles and combustion engines.
Uneven growth combined with currency risk, a low-margin business and an ultra-low nominal IPO price are common factors in companies that are unlikely to make a successful investment over time.
My outlook on the IPO is Sell.
SAG Overview
Singapore-based SAG Holdings Limited was founded to distribute parts for motor vehicles and non-vehicle combustion engines in Singapore and throughout the Middle East and Asia.
Management is headed by CEO Mr. Chin Heng Neo (Jimmy Neo), who was previously in management roles at Spare-Parts Zone Pte. Ltd.
The company’s primary offerings include:
On-Highway - OEM and aftermarket parts
Off-Highway - components and spare parts
In-house replacement parts
As of December 31, 2022, SAG has booked fair market value investment of $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022 from investors including the founders. Bank borrowings as of the same date totaled $15.9 million.
SAG - Customer Acquisition
For its On-Highway segment, the company operates Autozone retail outlets in Singapore and Malaysia. The outlets are not affiliated with U.S.-based AutoZone.
Approximately 47% of the firm's revenue in 2022 was derived from its On-Highway segment. Its Off-Highway segment accounted for 53% of revenue in 2022.
Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling & Distribution
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2022
|
3.3%
|
2021
|
4.4%
(Source - SEC)
The Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Distribution spend, was 4.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)
SAG’s Market & Competition
According to a 2022 market research report by Global Market Insights, the Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket was estimated at $127 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $205 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a consolidation of parts distributors and increasing vehicle sales due to a growing middle class population as more people move to urban areas from poorer rural areas.
Also, an increase in automotive production and usage in China, Japan, India, S. Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia will add to market demand.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Kian Ann Engineering
Kee Beng Filters
Tye Soon Limited
SPK Singapore Pte
Golden Spring Export Pte
Others
SAG Holdings Limited Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Increasing topline revenue
Higher gross profit but lower gross margin
Growing operating profit
A swing to cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2022
|
$ 51,445,000
|
19.0%
|
2021
|
$ 43,220,552
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2022
|
$ 9,280,000
|
16.7%
|
2021
|
$ 7,953,893
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2022
|
18.04%
|
2021
|
18.40%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2022
|
$ 1,610,000
|
3.1%
|
2021
|
$ 1,104,863
|
2.6%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
2022
|
$ 1,471,000
|
2.9%
|
2021
|
$ 1,062,755
|
2.1%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2022
|
$ (2,056,000)
|
2021
|
$ 3,122,996
As of December 31, 2022, SAG had $919,000 in cash and $39.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.3 million).
SAG Holdings’ IPO Details
SAG intends to sell 2.125 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 50,000 shares of ordinary shares at a proposed price of $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Immediately following the IPO, the company will be controlled by shareholder Soon Aik.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $66.2 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 18.91%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.
The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
Approximately 20% in order to digitize systems and equipment and investment in software
Approximately 30% to explore growth through acquiring businesses in geographic areas where we have historically not had reach or to extend our footprint
Approximately 20% to build out our business development team
Approximately 5% to expand our product portfolio
Approximately 5% to develop new business segments
Approximately 20% to partially repay an interest-free intracompany loan in the amount of $9.3 million to our controlling shareholder Soon Aik
(Source - SEC)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently 'a party to any significant proceedings.'
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Spartan Capital Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Sag Holdings
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$46,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$66,235,000
|
Price / Sales
|
0.89
|
EV / Revenue
|
1.29
|
EV / EBITDA
|
41.14
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.12
|
Operating Margin
|
3.13%
|
Net Margin
|
2.86%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
18.91%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$2,339,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-5.08%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
16.99
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-7.27
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
19.03%
(Source - SEC)
Commentary About SAG Holdings
SAG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate needs and to pay down debt.
The company’s financials have generated increased topline revenue, higher gross profit but lower gross margin, increasing operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.3 million).
Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple was negative (3.0x) in 2021.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends at this time.
The market opportunity for automotive aftermarket parts is large and expected to grow at a reasonably robust 7.1% in the coming years, but the industry features large players with the potential for further consolidation to gain economies of scale.
Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation that owns interests in its other country operations.
U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.
Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.
Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.
Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.
Spartan Capital Securities is the lead underwriter, and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (73.0%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include exposure to currency risk against a strong US dollar and the generally low net margin in the auto parts distribution business.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 1.29x.
While the company has seen revenue grow in the most recent year, its previous performance was negative.
Uneven growth combined with currency risk, a low-margin business and an ultra-low nominal IPO price are common factors in companies that are unlikely to make a successful investment post-IPO.
My outlook on the IPO is Sell.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.