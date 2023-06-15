Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

A Quick Take On SAG Holdings Limited

SAG Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SAG) has filed to raise $8.7 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates as a distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles and combustion engines.

Uneven growth combined with currency risk, a low-margin business and an ultra-low nominal IPO price are common factors in companies that are unlikely to make a successful investment over time.

My outlook on the IPO is Sell.

SAG Overview

Singapore-based SAG Holdings Limited was founded to distribute parts for motor vehicles and non-vehicle combustion engines in Singapore and throughout the Middle East and Asia.

Management is headed by CEO Mr. Chin Heng Neo (Jimmy Neo), who was previously in management roles at Spare-Parts Zone Pte. Ltd.

The company’s primary offerings include:

On-Highway - OEM and aftermarket parts

Off-Highway - components and spare parts

In-house replacement parts

As of December 31, 2022, SAG has booked fair market value investment of $1.2 million as of December 31, 2022 from investors including the founders. Bank borrowings as of the same date totaled $15.9 million.

SAG - Customer Acquisition

For its On-Highway segment, the company operates Autozone retail outlets in Singapore and Malaysia. The outlets are not affiliated with U.S.-based AutoZone.

Approximately 47% of the firm's revenue in 2022 was derived from its On-Highway segment. Its Off-Highway segment accounted for 53% of revenue in 2022.

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2022 3.3% 2021 4.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Distribution spend, was 4.9x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

SAG’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Global Market Insights, the Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket was estimated at $127 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $205 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a consolidation of parts distributors and increasing vehicle sales due to a growing middle class population as more people move to urban areas from poorer rural areas.

Also, an increase in automotive production and usage in China, Japan, India, S. Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia will add to market demand.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Kian Ann Engineering

Kee Beng Filters

Tye Soon Limited

SPK Singapore Pte

Golden Spring Export Pte

Others

SAG Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Higher gross profit but lower gross margin

Growing operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2022 $ 51,445,000 19.0% 2021 $ 43,220,552 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2022 $ 9,280,000 16.7% 2021 $ 7,953,893 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2022 18.04% 2021 18.40% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2022 $ 1,610,000 3.1% 2021 $ 1,104,863 2.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin 2022 $ 1,471,000 2.9% 2021 $ 1,062,755 2.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2022 $ (2,056,000) 2021 $ 3,122,996 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of December 31, 2022, SAG had $919,000 in cash and $39.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.3 million).

SAG Holdings’ IPO Details

SAG intends to sell 2.125 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 50,000 shares of ordinary shares at a proposed price of $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Immediately following the IPO, the company will be controlled by shareholder Soon Aik.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $66.2 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 18.91%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately 20% in order to digitize systems and equipment and investment in software Approximately 30% to explore growth through acquiring businesses in geographic areas where we have historically not had reach or to extend our footprint Approximately 20% to build out our business development team Approximately 5% to expand our product portfolio Approximately 5% to develop new business segments Approximately 20% to partially repay an interest-free intracompany loan in the amount of $9.3 million to our controlling shareholder Soon Aik (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently 'a party to any significant proceedings.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Spartan Capital Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Sag Holdings

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $46,000,000 Enterprise Value $66,235,000 Price / Sales 0.89 EV / Revenue 1.29 EV / EBITDA 41.14 Earnings Per Share $0.12 Operating Margin 3.13% Net Margin 2.86% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 18.91% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$2,339,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -5.08% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 16.99 CapEx Ratio -7.27 Revenue Growth Rate 19.03% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About SAG Holdings

SAG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate needs and to pay down debt.

The company’s financials have generated increased topline revenue, higher gross profit but lower gross margin, increasing operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was negative ($2.3 million).

Selling & Distribution expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Selling & Distribution efficiency multiple was negative (3.0x) in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends at this time.

The market opportunity for automotive aftermarket parts is large and expected to grow at a reasonably robust 7.1% in the coming years, but the industry features large players with the potential for further consolidation to gain economies of scale.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation that owns interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

Spartan Capital Securities is the lead underwriter, and the three IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (73.0%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include exposure to currency risk against a strong US dollar and the generally low net margin in the auto parts distribution business.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 1.29x.

While the company has seen revenue grow in the most recent year, its previous performance was negative.

Uneven growth combined with currency risk, a low-margin business and an ultra-low nominal IPO price are common factors in companies that are unlikely to make a successful investment post-IPO.

My outlook on the IPO is Sell.