Jabil Inc. (JBL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 15, 2023 11:47 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.16K Followers

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Berry - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kenny Wilson - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Dastoor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Matt Sheerin - Stifel

Steven Fox - Fox Advisors

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Paul Chung - JPMorgan

Melissa Fairbanks - Raymond James

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

David Vogt - UBS

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Jabil Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Adam Berry. Please go ahead, Adam.

Adam Berry

Good morning, and welcome to Jabil's third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Wilson; and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Dastoor.

Please note that today's call is being webcast live, and during our prepared remarks, we will be referencing slides. To follow along with the slides, please visit jabil.com within the Investor Relations portion of our website. At the conclusion of today's call, the entirety will be posted there for audio playback. I'd now like to ask that you follow our earnings presentation with the slides on the website, beginning with the forward-looking statements.

During this conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements, including among other things, those regarding the anticipated outlook for our business, such as our currently expected fourth quarter and fiscal year net revenue and earnings. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions involving risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. An extensive list of these risks and

