Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 15, 2023 12:09 PM ETECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX), ECXWW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.16K Followers

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Kay - Head of IR

Ziyu Shen - Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO

Peter Cirino - COO

Ramesh Narasimhan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Yuqian Ding - HSBC

Ying Si - CICC

Derek Soderberg - Cantor Fitzgerald

Shelley Wang - Morgan Stanley

Xiaoyi Lei - Jefferies

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital

Adam Kay

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are ECARX Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Ziyu Shen, Chief Operating Officer, Peter Cirino, and Chief Financial Officer, Ramesh Narasimhan. As a quick reminder, this call is being recorded.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, which will be followed by Q&A, please note that we may refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Today's discussion also contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our filings with the SEC for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

With that, I'd like to hand the call over to Ziyu.

Ziyu Shen

Thank you, Adam. Hello, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining our quarter one earnings call. Before I dive into the financial results for the first quarter, I'd first like to recap a few elements of our global strategy and progress.

ECARX is ideally positioned to capture share in a large and rapidly evolving market, with an estimated TAM of $470 billion by 2030, supported by our differentiated full-stack technology that simply falls and expeditive OEM product development time line, we see a clear path for accelerating growth over the next five years as we expand our reach beyond our current

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.