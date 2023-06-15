Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Andrew Peller Limited (ADWPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.16K Followers

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCPK:ADWPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Mills - IR

John Peller - CEO

Paul Dubkowski - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Corcoran - Acumen Capital

Operator

Good morning, my name is Eric, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Andrew Peller Limited Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to David Mills. Please go ahead, Mr. Mills.

David Mills

Thank you and good morning everyone. Before we begin, this is a reminder that during this conference call, management may make statements containing forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied. Please refer to our earnings release, MD&A and other securities filings for additional information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

And I'll turn things over to Mr. John Peller, Chief Executive Officer.

John Peller

Thank you, David. And good morning, everyone. Great to be with you. And obviously we've released our results last evening and I'm looking-forward to discussing with you all the things that are going on in our company.

I think I'd like to start by just reviewing with you where I've always presented to you as three kind of phases of COVID that we've gone through in the first year fiscal '21. We were actually incredibly surprised that despite all the business closures, we actually accelerated revenue and earnings in that first year.

And then the second year, as the second wave came through and with the impact of significant Estate Winery in retail or

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.